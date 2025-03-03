  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Three scenes from Oscar night in the video Adrien Brody spits out chewing gum - and throws it at girlfriend

Nicole Agostini

3.3.2025

Adrien Brody throws spit-out chewing gum, Kieran Culkin wins a bet with his wife and Oscar presenter Conan O'Brien lashes out at Karla Sofía Gascón. Watch the video to see these scenes from Oscar night.

03.03.2025, 10:44

03.03.2025, 12:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • This year's Academy Awards took place on Monday night.
  • The Academy Awards were hosted by US talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien.
  • The film "Anora" won five Oscars. "The Brutalist" received three awards and "Wicked" two Oscars.
Show more

At the 97th Academy Awards on Monday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, there is a curious scene. Actor Adrien Brody wants to go on stage to accept his Oscar in the "Best Actor in a Leading Role" category. Then he realizes that he still has a piece of chewing gum in his mouth. A no-go, so he spits it out and throws it to his partner Georgina Chapman.

You can see this and other highlights in the video.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Oscars 2025 in the ticker. Basel's Tim Fehlbaum misses out on Oscar for Original Screenplay +++ Kieran Culkin is Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2025 in the tickerBasel's Tim Fehlbaum misses out on Oscar for Original Screenplay +++ Kieran Culkin is Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2025 at a glance. Mikey Madison surprisingly wins Best Actress in a Leading Role

Oscars 2025 at a glanceMikey Madison surprisingly wins Best Actress in a Leading Role

Daring outfits at the Oscars. The red carpet becomes a fashion drama

Daring outfits at the OscarsThe red carpet becomes a fashion drama