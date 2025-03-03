Adrien Brody throws spit-out chewing gum, Kieran Culkin wins a bet with his wife and Oscar presenter Conan O'Brien lashes out at Karla Sofía Gascón. Watch the video to see these scenes from Oscar night.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you This year's Academy Awards took place on Monday night.

The Academy Awards were hosted by US talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien.

The film "Anora" won five Oscars. "The Brutalist" received three awards and "Wicked" two Oscars. Show more

At the 97th Academy Awards on Monday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, there is a curious scene. Actor Adrien Brody wants to go on stage to accept his Oscar in the "Best Actor in a Leading Role" category. Then he realizes that he still has a piece of chewing gum in his mouth. A no-go, so he spits it out and throws it to his partner Georgina Chapman.

You can see this and other highlights in the video.

