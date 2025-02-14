This ad has been withdrawn. Next Screenshot

The British advertising regulator has criticized the fashion label Next because an advertising photo for leggings makes a model appear unhealthily thin. The image has been removed from the online store.

The model appeared too thin, particularly around the legs, which the ASA says is against the rules of social responsibility.

Next has removed the image from its online store and emphasized that the leggings were digitally lengthened, but the proportions of the model were not altered. Show more

The British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has set its sights on fashion label Next. An advertising photo used in the online store for leggings shows a model who, according to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), looks unhealthily thin. This decision was announced by "The Guardian " on Wednesday morning.

The ASA analyzed the image in detail and found that while the model's face did not appear gaunt and her arms did not show any protruding bones, her legs appeared too thin. The angle from which the model was photographed emphasized her height and long legs, while the knee stood out under the tight leggings. This image, combined with the pose and styling, made the model appear unhealthy.

Based on this assessment, the image breached the rules of social responsibility. The ASA has asked Next not to re-use the photo in its current form. In response, Next has removed the image from its online store. The company explained that the ad was created with a strong sense of responsibility towards consumers and society.

Leggings were digitally lengthened

Next emphasized that although the model is slim, she has a healthy and toned body with balanced proportions. The team had met the model in person and had no concerns about her health. However, it was confirmed that the leggings were digitally lengthened without altering the model's proportions.

The ASA is known for its strict guidelines. Back in 2011, it had already classified the Lancôme advertisement featuring Julia Roberts as misleading and exaggerated, as the images had been excessively airbrushed. This campaign was subsequently withdrawn.

In recent years, the ideal of beauty has changed as a result of the "body positivity" movement. According to a BBC report, plus-size models are being booked less and less in the fashion industry and plus sizes are being measured smaller. This could be linked to the popularity of weight-loss injections such as Ozempic, which means thinner bodies are once again dominating the mainstream.

