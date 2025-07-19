Two years ago, Äneas Humm emigrated to Berlin. blue News accompanies the opera singer from Wädenswil for a day and travels with him to Steglitz, where he rehearses a new part with his vocal coach.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Wädenswil opera singer Äneas Humm has been living in Berlin with his husband, a lawyer, since 2023.

blue News editors Bruno Bötschi and Christian Thumshirn visit the 30-year-old in his new home.

A conversation about the special features of the German capital, the huge cultural offering - and why it is so important to have a home as an artist. Show more

It is his love of classical music that prompted Äneas Humm to leave Switzerland at a young age.

The 30-year-old grew up in Wädenswil ZH. At 18, the baritone made his debut at the Stadttheater Bremerhaven in Germany. He later studied at the University of the Arts in Bremen. In 2019, he completed his vocal studies at the Juilliard School in New York.

Happiness abroad Thousands of Swiss people leave their homeland every year. They realize their dream and emigrate. This summer, blue News editors Christian Thumshirn and Bruno Bötschi are following three young people who have moved to Berlin: Today we visit opera singer Äneas Humm. The episodes about journalist Bettina Bestgen and actress and restaurateur Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid have already been published.

Like many other artists, Humm is regularly on the road. It's not just an empty phrase, but a fact:

He has already given concerts halfway around the world.

He is currently engaged in Italy before performing in Germany, Romania and Switzerland in the coming weeks. This makes it all the more important to have a home.

That's why Äneas Humm is so often out and about on his bike

"Imagine if the Spree, with its arms and various canals, was so clean that you could swim in it," says Äneas Humm, "then Berlin would be the most liveable city in the world."

But even without swimming in the river, the opera singer likes life in the German capital. Which also has to do with the fact that Berlin has a lot to offer culturally: "I won't be leaving here any time soon."

In the two-part video report, Äneas Humm reflects on his professional future and possible other professions he could take up one day. And he reveals why he rides his bike almost every day.

At the end, of course, we also want to hear him sing: That's why blue News accompanies the baritone to a rehearsal with his vocal coach Byron Knutson.

Why is Äneas Humm emigrating to Berlin? You can watch the first part of the video report here: