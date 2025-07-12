Once described as a child prodigy, Äneas Humm from Wädenswil is now a successful baritone. The 30-year-old has been living in Berlin for two years - thanks to his husband, an identical triplet.

When he joined the Zurich Boys' Choir at the age of six, it was soon said that he was a child prodigy - Äneas Humm has long since grown up and given concerts halfway across the world.

The 30-year-old is a musician who not only raises his voice during a concert. He is a person who has a clear opinion and also expresses it - in interviews, among other things.

His album "Libertas" was recently released. On this work, which is dedicated to the theme of freedom, the baritone combines well-known repertoire - from Beethoven to Schubert - with works by composers who have so far tended to be overshadowed.

Äneas Humm: "I like the hullabaloo in Berlin"

blue News met Äneas Humm in Berlin, where he has been living for two years. And for a loving reason: his husband is an identical triplet and had a heartfelt wish. He wanted to live in the same city as his two brothers.

Thousands of Swiss people leave their home country every year. They realize their dream and emigrate.

"Berlin is a super laid-back city," says Humm. "I like the hullabaloo." At the same time, however, it is also noticeable how the German capital is changing - and not just for the better.

The politically interested opera singer is not letting this get him down.

Because for him, "a life under cover would not be an option", he says. Even if he admits that "we don't currently know where the hatred is coming from".

In the two-part video report, Äneas Humm gives an insight into everyday life in his new home town.

How does Äneas Humm prepare for a performance? You can watch the second part of the video report here: