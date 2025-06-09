Ben Affleck wants to get rid of the mansion they shared quickly after the end of their relationship. (archive picture) Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Hollywood star Ben Affleck wants to break up with Jennifer Lopez for good: He plans to sell the mansion they share in Beverly Hills - even if it means a considerable financial loss for him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ben Affleck wants to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, even if it means a considerable financial loss.

The luxury property, symbol of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, has been up for sale since July 2024 without success - so far all offers have fallen through.

Both stars have bought new villas. Affleck wants to close the chapter and focus on more important things. Show more

Almost a year has passed since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - once known as "Bennifer" - ended their marriage after just two years. The divorce was officially finalized in January and the two have been going their separate ways ever since. However, a shared property in Beverly Hills still keeps the two connected.

The luxurious villa, which was to serve as their love nest, has been up for sale for 60.8 million dollars since July last year. The price has already been reduced by 8 million dollars, but a buyer is not yet in sight.

An insider has now revealed to the Daily Mail that Affleck is willing to lower the price further to cut the last ties with Lopez.

The mansion, known as Crestview Manor, was bought in May 2023 for 60.8 million dollars in cash. It includes a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom main house, a guest penthouse, a guardhouse and a 12-car garage. There is also a home bar, a gym, a sports lounge, a boxing ring and basketball and pickleball courts.

The marriage ended last year, and Lopez listed April 26, 2024 as the separation date in the divorce documents. The couple initially tried to sell the estate to an exclusive buyer for 65 million dollars, but without success. Finally, in July, it was publicly listed for 68 million dollars.

An offer of 64 million dollars from a buyer in New Jersey fell through and the property came back on the market. The price was reduced by 8 million dollars, which meant a loss of 855,000 dollars for the couple when renovations were taken into account.

Affleck found Crestview Manor too expensive

The mansion seemed to be a dream for the couple, ideal for Affleck's children Violet, Finn and Samuel as well as Lopez's twins Max and Emme. But an insider revealed that the property caused tension in their marriage as Affleck never wanted to spend so much money on it.

The insider says: "Ben knows Jennifer will always be part of his life as their kids remain best friends, but this house is the last symbol of their marriage. He hopes they find a buyer soon and is prepared to take a million-dollar loss. His marriage and divorce have cost him millions, and what's a few million more?"

Both live in new luxury villas

Both moved into new homes after the divorce. Affleck moved into a 20-million-dollar home in Brentwood, while Lopez purchased a 21-million-dollar estate in Hidden Hills. The Beverly Hills estate remains for sale, and a second insider said Affleck is ready to move on to more important things.

In July 2022, Ben and Jennifer exchanged vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and celebrated their wedding a month later at his estate in Georgia. After the couple were not seen together for 47 days, Jennifer officially filed for divorce in August last year, on the second anniversary of their wedding in Georgia.

