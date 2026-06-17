One of the most successful animated film series in cinema history is getting another sequel: The first trailer for “Shrek 5” is here and is already sparking conversation among fans.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The original 2001 film and the four subsequent films have grossed nearly three billion U.S. dollars worldwide over the past 25 years.

Not many details are known yet about the latest adventure. But fans can look forward to familiar characters and voices.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2027. Show more

DreamWorks has released the first trailer for “Shrek 5,” stirring up feelings of nostalgia.

Fans of the animated heroes can look forward to seeing familiar faces: According to Universal, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez, and Skyler Gisondo are all returning.

With the first“Shrek,” DreamWorks won the very first Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2002. Since the first “Shrek” movie, the series has become one of the most successful animated franchises of all time. It also includes a worldwide live tour and an award-winning Broadway musical.

A Recipe for Success for 25 Years

The original 2001 film was followed by the sequels“Shrek 2,”“Shrek the Third,” and“Shrek Forever After.” In addition, two successful spin-offs—*Puss in Boots*and*Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*—were produced, in which the beloved supporting character takes center stage.

The newly released trailer showcases the beloved characters with a fresh look and offers a sneak peek at the next chapter.

Online, the trailer’s premiere has received mixed reactions, though mostly positive. While many are excited about the cast, a few fans are put off by the modernized look.

Movie Tip from the blue News Editorial Team