Prince Andrew's arrest on his birthday attracted international attention. KEYSTONE

Andrew's arrest has made headlines around the world - and has an indirect link to Switzerland: his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is said to have stayed in a luxury clinic in Zurich during the investigation. 7 new facts about the Royal arrest.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday on suspicion of abuse of office, with police said to have prepared the operation for days and carried it out in strict secrecy.

Employees were sent home for the nine-hour interrogation.

At the same time, new investigations in connection with Jeffrey Epstein intensified the pressure on Andrew. Show more

Investigators deliberately struck on his birthday

Apparently nothing was left to chance when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested. As the English newspaper "The Sun" reports, Norfolk police planned the raid days in advance - knowing full well that they would take the former Duke of York into custody on his birthday of all days.

A police insider told the newspaper: "The raid was days in the making. The fact that the authorities knew it was his birthday and still went ahead with it shows: The job was simply done here. Without fear. Without special treatment."

Police employees sent home

Before the arrest, the Aylsham Police Investigation Center - around 50 minutes' drive from Sandringham - was in a state of emergency. Numerous employees were instructed not to report for duty on Thursday. The remaining officers were simply informed that a "notable person" would be brought in.

Prince Andrew is said to have been the only suspect treated there that morning. Residents reported an "eerie silence" around the station, which is normally a central and busy custody suite in North Norfolk.

IT system was shut down

To prevent any information leaks, Norfolk police apparently resorted to drastic measures. According to the report, the internal IT system was shut down nationwide.

This was to guarantee that no details about the time, place or course of the arrest of the eighth in line to the British throne were leaked.

A cup of royal tea

The interrogation lasted nine hours. Andrew is said to have been given a cup of "Yorkshire Tea" during the long interrogation.

The very brand that bears the royal purveyor title of his brother, King Charles.

Indictment in a year's time

Experts assume that Andrew will have to wait at least a year before it is decided whether charges of abuse of office will be brought.

A real nail-biter, which will further increase the pressure on the ex-prince. When he left Aylsham on Thursday evening, he appeared distraught and stunned, according to eyewitnesses.

Is Sarah Ferguson in Switzerland?

Between Christmas and the end of January 2026, Sarah Ferguson is said to have retreated to a luxury clinic in Zurich. According to the British media, her stay at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic cost around 13,500 francs per day.

The withdrawal follows new turbulence surrounding the Epstein affair and her ex-husband Prince Andrew. The ex-royal has not been seen in public for months. It is unclear exactly where Sarah Ferguson is at the moment.

New investigation opened into the Epstein case

Meanwhile, Andrew's legal problems continue to escalate. The Metropolitan Police are investigating new allegations that his former acquaintance Jeffrey Epstein used London airports for suspected human trafficking.

Epstein's private jet is said to have flown young women to Stansted and Luton, among other places. The police authorities in Essex and Bedfordshire are currently evaluating the relevant flight logs.

