There have been death threats against presenter Collien Fernandes. The German actress and presenter subsequently canceled her participation in a demonstration in Hamburg. Bild: KEYSTONE

Actress Collien Fernandes cancels her planned appearance at a demonstration in Hamburg at short notice. The reason: concrete death threats and growing security concerns.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Collien Fernandes wanted to speak at a demonstration at Hamburg's Rathausmarkt, but canceled for security reasons: She had received death threats.

The background to this are her deepfake allegations against Christian Ulmen, which were made public by a Spiegel investigation.

In addition to a lot of support, the actress has also faced massive hate comments and threats online. Show more

Collien Fernandes actually wanted to appear at a demonstration in Hamburg tomorrow, Thursday. However, she canceled her participation at short notice due to specific security concerns.

The actress made this public on Instagram. The background to this is the debate surrounding her deepfake allegations against her ex-partner Christian Ulmen, which became known through a "Spiegel" investigation. Since then, Fernandes has received a lot of encouragement - at the same time, she has also faced fierce hostility online.

She wrote on a photo: "Tomorrow at 5.30 p.m. there will be a demonstration at the Rathausmarkt in Hamburg. I had planned to go and speak. In the meantime, however, there are serious security concerns because of death threats against me."