The actress made this public on Instagram. The background to this is the debate surrounding her deepfake allegations against her ex-partner Christian Ulmen, which became known through a "Spiegel" investigation. Since then, Fernandes has received a lot of encouragement - at the same time, she has also faced fierce hostility online.
She wrote on a photo: "Tomorrow at 5.30 p.m. there will be a demonstration at the Rathausmarkt in Hamburg. I had planned to go and speak. In the meantime, however, there are serious security concerns because of death threats against me."
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