Sophie Thatcher plays the actress Elle in the dreamlike neo-noir thriller. © byNWR

It's been ten years since Danish filmmaker Nicholas Winding Refn released his last film "The Neon Demon". With "Her Private Hell", he presents his latest work in Cannes and bursts into tears.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Her Private Hell" is the new neo-noir thriller by Danish director Nicholas Winding Refn, whose films include "Drive" and "Only God Forgives" with Ryan Gosling.

Sophie Thatcher and Havana Liu Rose play actresses who are in a special relationship with each other because of a man and cannot stand each other.

At the world premiere and press conference in Cannes, Winding Refn is moved to tears and talks about a serious heart operation he had to undergo. Show more

His uniquely cool thriller "Drive" has achieved cult status - thanks to its extravagant look and design, Ryan Gosling's eye-catching bomber jacket with a scorpion motif and, last but not least, its spherical electronic synthwave soundtrack. Danish director Nicholas Winding Refn has developed his very own film style: Gaudy neon colors in gloomy environments, unusual décor, dreamlike or nightmarish moods, mysterious characters.

His last work, "The Neon Demon", about the tough business in the fashion world, was made ten years ago. Now Winding Refn is finally returning to the big screen and presenting his new film "Her Private Hell" in Cannes, where his last three films all celebrated their world premieres.

The long break is partly due to a health problem, as the filmmaker explained at the world premiere and press conference. The positive response from the audience and the long standing ovation moved him to tears and, visibly moved, he recounts a near-death experience. During a heart operation he had to undergo, he was dead for 25 minutes before being brought back thanks to electricity. His view of life has changed drastically since then and he wants to make the most of his remaining time.

Somewhere between reality and a dream world

He has remained true to his film style in "Her Private Hell". However, it almost seems as if the visual aspects have become even more important to him than the storytelling. The plot of the neo-noir thriller moves somewhere between the depicted reality and a dream world. And at times it is impossible to tell where we are.

Sophier Thatcher - known from the horror films Heretic and Companion - plays the successful actress Elle, who checks into a futuristic-looking hotel for her latest project. There she first meets an excited new colleague (Kristin Froseth) and later her rival Dominique (Havana Rose Liu). Elle and Dominique have a special relationship, and not just because of work. Dominique, who is the same age, is also Elle's father's girlfriend. And he is not the only man whose favor they vie for.

The story of an American soldier (Charles Melton) who is searching for his missing daughter is told in parallel. And while all this is going on, a serial killer that everyone fears is wreaking havoc in the dystopian city: "The Leather Man".

Confusing plot, but all the more style

The story really isn't easy to follow. And it is also difficult to make sense of the whole narrative - apart from a few superficial statements about female emancipation at best.

Nevertheless, Nicholas Winding Refn somehow manages to fascinate us with his artistic interpretation of this quirky story. It is an exciting experience to discover this dystopian, mysterious world with all its neon lights. The images are completely styled and every shot is arranged down to the last detail. The characters are cool, good-looking, seductive and sometimes have very funny, bizarre dialog.

And the great soundtrack, sometimes poppy, sometimes romantic and dreamy, also contributes to the dense atmosphere. Anyone who generally likes Winding Refn's films will also enjoy "Her Private Hell" - although the film can't quite hold a candle to its predecessors.

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