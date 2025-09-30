Not knowing enough: contestant Julia Zeiher had to leave the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with only 500 euros. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Tragedy and comedy go hand in hand on the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". While two contestants crashed with the safety option, others were rewarded for their courage. Meanwhile, presenter Jauch felt insulted ...

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anyone who only plays it safe on the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" has a hard time with presenter Günther Jauch

One contestant realized this when she had to leave the show with 500 euros.

At least there was a little consolation from presenter Jauch at the end of the RTL show. Show more

Günther Jauch called the choice of game tactics with only three jokers, which overhang candidate Julia Zeiher had opted for, a "fear variant".

This strategy was actually intended to protect the candidate from Untereisesheim in Baden-Württemberg at the 16,000-euro stage. But you have to overcome this hurdle first.

This already seemed unlikely in the first question of the evening: at the 1000 mark, Julia Zeiher was unsettled by a question from Jauch.

"I can't just take a joker now," Julia Zeiher thought aloud. "You can burst into tears and just leave and take the three jokers with you," Günther Jauch teased.

She stuck to the correct answer, but even with 2000 euros she wasn't confident: "Which insects are not at all dangerous, as they are completely harmless?", presenter Jauch wanted to know: Ember fleas, flame cockroaches, fire lice or fire bugs?

Jauch: "This is not called 'supervised prediction'!"

He followed up: "You only took three jokers, so the Swabian variant - that's your own fault." Her husband saved the candidate as a telephone joker: he correctly guessed the "firebugs".

Even at the 4000 mark, the overhang candidate remained unsure. "Like 'twitter', which verb is likely to outlive its namesake, which ceased to be used in May?" was the question. The possible answers: Googling, texting, skyping and facebooking.

After the 50:50 joker, "texting" and "skyping" remained. Julia Zeiher turned to the presenter for help with her guess for "texting", but he was strict:

"This is not called 'supervised audition'!" The candidate stuck to her theory and plopped down rudely on 500 euros. The question was "skype".

Günther Jauch plays offended liverwurst

As consolation, there was an update of an autograph from Jauch. The presenter had already given the current contestant a signed autograph card for her eleventh birthday 22 years ago.

When he suggested that Julia Zeiher could sell today's card on the Internet, she replied: "I'd rather wait another ten years or 22."

Jauch played offended liverwurst: "According to the motto: dead people bring higher prices - thank you. Just because I'm no longer good on my feet, so mean." He was alluding to his accident, which meant he still had crutches with him in the studio today.

Jauch: "Isn't that where Henry Maske comes from?"

"Isn't Henry Maske also coming here?" Günther Jauch asked contestant Babette Rüster. The candidate confirmed this. Like her predecessor, she chose the variant with three jokers. "Also defensive," commented Jauch.

Babette Rüster used the last of her three jokers for the €8,000 question: "Which two celebrities, who turned 85 together on April 9, are separated by exactly five years to the day?" Clueso and Tim Bendzko, Anne Will and Motsi Mabuse, Philipp Lahm and Marco Reus or Juli Zeh and Rita Falk?

After the 50:50 joker, she opted for Anne Will and Motsi Mabuse. However, the correct choice would have been Clueso and Tim Bendzko. Like her predecessor, Babette Rüster had to settle for 500 euros.

Candidate lives among 1000 plants

"That didn't go well", commented Günther Jauch on the supposed curse of the three-joker variant. "Then we'll do four now," decided contestant Alexander Krein. After the 2000 mark, Jauch took time for the obligatory small talk.

He learned that the project manager in the event sector was a flora fan and had over 100 plants in a 66 square meter apartment.

The most expensive of these cost him over 1000 euros. "And you live with him in a jungle?" Jauch asked the partner who had traveled with him. She confirmed: "But I think it's cute."

