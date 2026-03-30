Ariel sees herself as a lone fighter in the "Reality Queens" jungle. RTL

"I'm close to tears": health problems forced Arielle Rippegather to quit the RTL show "Reality Queens". However, the sympathy of her team colleagues and namesake Ariel was limited ...

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arielle Rippegather had to cancel "Reality Queens" due to bodily inflammation and said a tearful goodbye from the hospital in a video message.

Her teammates showed little sympathy and commented on her departure with open relief at having one less competitor.

Tanja Tischewitsch was nominated by the Green Gekkos in the same episode and left the camp without resentment after internal conflicts. Show more

In the RTL jungle of "Reality Queens" (on RTL+), many of the nominated queens have suffered health problems. But none of the TV stars has ever been as literally sick as Arielle Rippegather. "I can't even stand up. My whole body hurts," groaned the 35-year-old, exhausted. "From one minute to the next" she felt terrible nausea, the visibly impaired Arielle told her fellow contestants in the luxury camp. "She doesn't look well at all," her team colleague Cecilia Asoro advised her to go to the doctor.

"We had to send her to hospital," presenter Twenty4Tim informed the rest of the queens during the nominations that evening. "I'm close to tears," Arielle reported via video message from there. "I would have loved to say goodbye myself." But due to an infection in her body, the former DSDS contestant was on a drip - out of "Reality Queens"!

Her teammates' sympathy was limited, however. "I'm not going to miss her so much that I say: something's missing," said Cecilia. Ariel agreed: "It's a shame, but I think to myself: one less competitor."

DSDS star flies out and is looking forward to "business flight back"

Despite Arielle's forced departure, Twenty4Tim showed no mercy to his queens. Another contestant had to drop out. However, only the Green Gekkos, who were already outnumbered after Arielle's departure, were entitled to vote.

Their choice fell on Tanja Tischewitsch, who turned her back on the Colombian jungle without resentment: "For me, I'm going back on a business flight."

Nobody will miss her in her team at the Pink Piranhas after arguments with Kader Loth and Ginger Costello-Wollersheim. Even Hati Suarez, who had previously been so keen on harmony, had previously gossiped about her behind Tanja's back.

"I can't see being in a team where one person would sell us out," she said, condemning Tanja's closeness to the Green Gekkos. "If I start tearing her apart, she won't get out of here alive," Kader threatened once again. She can save herself that now ...