Kimchi, kefir, kombucha - fermented classics have long been in the mainstream. Now the wellness industry is focusing on essences that promise health and beauty from within. blue News tested the trend and categorized it together with a microbiome expert: Is there more to it than just hype?

The wellness industry is now focusing on essences that promise health and beauty from within.

Fermentation is making a comeback

What was primarily used to preserve food thousands of years ago is now experiencing a global revival. Fermented products are attracting increasing attention in gastronomy, the food industry and the health and wellness sector. Classics such as kefir, miso, sauerkraut and kimchi are back in the spotlight.

While some people let it bubble and foam within their own four walls, others prefer to use products from the supermarket or pharmacy. But why all the fuss about fermentation?

Microbiome in (im)balance

The microbiome has been at the center of research for around a decade and a half. It is becoming increasingly clear what a central role the intestinal flora plays in our health - not only in cases of obesity, diabetes or allergies, but also in cases of psychological stress or depression.

As a result, foods that are beneficial to intestinal health are coming to the fore. Fermented products provide beneficial microorganisms, can inhibit harmful germs and support the delicate balance in the digestive system. The longevity movement is also helping to ensure that fermented foods are back on our plates more often - just like in our grandmothers' day, when sauerkraut was a natural part of the Sunday roast.

Essence with "cascade fermentation"

Numerous companies in the beauty and wellness segment are now exploiting this potential. So-called beauty and health drinks or fermented essences are not only intended to strengthen inner well-being, but also have a positive effect on skin, hair and nails.

The products include A. Vogel Molkosan Fruits, livQ Organic Essence and SOJALL Fermento. What they all have in common is the use of fermented ingredients, microorganisms or plant concentrates as a key selling point.

Dr. Niedermaier has positioned itself as a pioneer in the field of fermented food supplements with its specially developed cascade fermentation process. Marion Bühler, Head of Marketing at Dr. Niedermaier Switzerland, explains: "This step fermentation mimics the human intestine. This allows the raw materials to be better utilized by the body."

It is recommended to take 10 milliliters of the so-called Regulatessenz twice a day - pure, diluted or as a substitute for salad dressing. According to the manufacturer, a two-month cure is considered ideal, after which the intake can be reduced or paused.

The blue News self-test

But how does such an essence perform in everyday life? blue News tested a product from Dr. Niedermaier itself for a month. Depending on the variant, the price is between 50 and 58 francs per 350-milliliter bottle.

The slightly sour and spicy taste - although much milder than apple cider vinegar - takes some getting used to, but is quickly accepted. An initial bubbling in the stomach after taking it disappeared after two days. According to the manufacturer, this is a normal reaction of the body.

Taking the product proved to be uncomplicated and there were no side effects in the self-test. However, the question of value for money remains unanswered: can a fermented beauty shot keep up with classic fermented foods such as sauerkraut or kimchi?

According to Bühler, a Beauty Shot contains "around six kilograms of fermented fruit, vegetables, dried fruit and nuts" - and therefore a particularly high level of micronutrients. However, this statement can hardly be independently verified by consumers.

Classification by an expert

blue News consulted Jelina Linder, a nutritionist specializing in the microbiome, for her expert opinion. She believes that fermented foods are generally beneficial: "They can strengthen the immune system in the gut." Although fermented foods are "not yet an integral part of official dietary recommendations in Switzerland, studies have shown that three to five portions of fermented foods a day can measurably change the microbiome and the immune system".

Nevertheless, Linder cautions caution: "I always check first whether it is actually the decisive factor that can significantly influence health - or whether there are other measures, for example in the diet, that would be more efficient and important."

As far as fermented food supplements are concerned, the expert advises against taking such products across the board. In certain cases, however, temporary use could make sense. Ultimately, it remains a question of the price-performance ratio: this is significantly better with traditional foods than with industrially produced concentrates.

"If you look at the entire supplement landscape, fermented preparations are still among the more sensible products to try," says Linder. A test phase of two to three months is recommended in order to assess whether there is an effect on a specific symptom. For healthy people without symptoms, however, she sees no additional benefit.

Conclusion

According to experts, fermented foods are rightly considered an important building block for a healthy microbiome and are likely to become increasingly important in the diet of the future. They can be gradually integrated into everyday life - either homemade or commercially available.

In principle, there is little to be said against industrially produced fermented essences. However, the price-performance ratio remains decisive. Food supplements can be used on a trial basis over a limited period of time for specific complaints. For healthy people without symptoms, however, they offer no proven additional benefit.

