Millionaire heiress Irina Beller takes legal action after the scandal in the Globus toilet. imago/Horst Galuschka

After an incident at Globus in Zurich that led to a five-year ban, Irina Beller is seeking legal assistance. She demands an explanation and apology from Globus.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday evening, there was an incident between jet-setter Irina Beller and a Globus security woman on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich.

Globus subsequently imposed a five-year ban on Beller.

Irina Beller has now instructed a lawyer to clarify the incident. Show more

Society woman Irina Be ller is facing a five-year ban from the Globus luxury department store. The reason: allegedly undesirable behavior. But what exactly happened remains unclear, as Globus has not yet commented on the matter.

Beller has now called in a lawyer to clarify the matter and obtain an apology, writes "blick.ch".

Beller reports that she has not been able to rest since the incident in the Globus ladies' toilet. She feels unfairly treated and wants to know why a security guard knocked on the door so vehemently and called her a "spoiled luxury chick". The police, who were called on the evening of the incident, also pointed out to the officer that she should not have taken Beller's cell phone.

Legal steps and demands

The multimillionaire plans to speak to her lawyer about a possible criminal complaint for violation of privacy. She hopes that the video footage taken outside the toilet will help to clarify the incident. Beller would like to view the footage herself so that she can better understand what happened.

Despite the negative experience, Beller receives a lot of support from those around her. Companies offer her gifts to reassure her, and some people offer to go shopping for her at Globus.

Globus' reaction and PR recommendations

Globus has so far only made a general statement about the incident and refers to the protection of personal rights. They emphasize that they always want to maintain a respectful and solution-oriented approach in challenging situations. PR expert Ferris Bühler recommends that Globus seek a personal meeting with Beller and issue a joint statement in order to limit the damage.

According to Beller, whether a conciliatory solution is reached depends on Globus' reaction. She emphasizes that she appreciates the business, but is still considering legal action against the security officer.

