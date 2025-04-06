After the performance by LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG, the applause on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" just won't stop. The group is now considered the favorite to win. blue News was at the rehearsals.

LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG wowed the audience on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent".

At the end of their first performance, they receive a standing ovation lasting several minutes.

The four-member jury then presses the golden buzzer together - which is synonymous with direct semi-final qualification.

While the British media praised the performance to the skies, The Blackouts were considered by the bookmakers to be promising contenders for victory. Show more

"It was incredible," says Elias Schneider. "We never expected that. It's very rare for a jury member to press the golden buzzer. But in our case, all four jury members pressed it together."

Elias Schneider is one of four founding members of The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG. The LED artist group wowed the judges and audience alike during their first appearance on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" at the beginning of March.

The British media also praised the dance and light show made in Switzerland to the skies. The Daily Mail even believes that The Blackouts have the very best chance of winning.

The Blackouts receive a standing ovation

The Blackouts were founded in 2014 by brothers Elias and Jonas Schneider, Manuel Wildhaber and Raphael Broder. The success story began at a gymnastics evening in Flums SG.

Back then, the four friends were still nameless and now perform full-time on international stages. And now they are set to conquer Great Britain.

As soon as The Blackouts take to the stage during the auditions in the seaside resort of Blackpool, the applause and screams from the audience are unstoppable.

At the end of their performance, they receive a standing ovation that lasts for several minutes. The four-member jury, led by Simon Cowell, then presses the golden buzzer together - which means direct qualification for the semi-finals.

However, there is still a lot of work to be done before they can win this year's "Britain's Got Talent" TV show. The Blackouts are currently busy preparing and rehearsing for their performance in the semi-final. This will take place on Saturday, April 26, in London.

blue News was there - and was also allowed to take a look behind the scenes.

