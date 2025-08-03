Erwin Bach and Tina Turner were married for 38 years. KEYSTONE

After the death of Tina Turner, Erwin Bach lived in seclusion for a long time - now the music manager is showing himself with a new woman at his side. The two are not only united by love, but also by their shared way of dealing with grief.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erwin Bach, widower of Tina Turner, appeared in public for the first time with a new partner, American Christina L., at a celebration on August 1.

Both lost their respective partners in 2023 and found each other a year later through friends.

Bach emphasized that he was happy again and found his new relationship enriching, but wanted privacy. Show more

On May 24, 2023, Tina Turner (†83) died peacefully in her Villa Algonquin in Küsnacht ZH - leaving behind Erwin Bach (69), her husband, soulmate and lifesaver. For days, fans laid flowers, candles and prayer ribbons at the garden gate. For millions, Tina was a global star - for him, she was the love of his life.

At her side since 1985, glamorously married in 2013, Bach was always in the shadow of fame, but always at the center of her heart. When Tina fell ill, he even donated a kidney to her. An act of love rarely seen even in the world of the greats.

After her death, Bach withdrew from the public eye. Until now, as the Blick reports.

Fresh happiness at the side of a new woman

On August 1, the music manager hosted a national holiday party at his estate in Stäfa ZH. He appeared for the first time with his new partner, Christina L., as Blick calls her, an American woman in her 60s who is interested in art, in love with opera and has lived near Gstaad for years.

"We want to protect our privacy," Bach tells Blick. Christina is not a public figure. They met around a year after Tina's death - at an invitation from friends. Chance brought them together - fate brought them together.

Two who know loss - and rediscover life

Christina also lost her husband in 2023 - a top manager and philanthropist. Two people who know grief. And love. Now they share both - anew.

Musically, they have different tastes: she loves opera, he loves pop and rock. But neither of them see this as a contradiction - rather as an enriching harmony.

"I'm happy again"

The estate in Stäfa - worth 70 million francs, with ten historic buildings, a pool, pond and jetty - was once a retreat for Tina and Erwin. Now it is his home. And the place where he has regained his joy.

"I'm grateful for my life - and for my new love," says Erwin Bach. "Now I can be happy again."

