Teyana Taylor was involved in the altercation. Screenshot X

Shortly after the end of the Oscars broadcast, a heated scene breaks out in the Dolby Theatre. Actress Teyana Taylor clashes with a security guard after he prevents her from entering the stage.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the end of the Oscars broadcast , actress Teyana Taylor gets into an argument with a security guard backstage.

The man allegedly prevented her from going back on stage and physically pushed her back.

According to eyewitnesses, Taylor complained loudly about the behavior and accused the security guard of "pushing" her. Show more

An incident involving actress Teyana Taylor occurred at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles just moments after the Oscars broadcast had ended.

The 35-year-old apparently wanted to go back on stage to take a souvenir photo with the cast of the film "One Battle After Another". The film had previously won the Oscar for Best Picture.

However, a security guard stopped Taylor on the stairs to the stage, as reported by the US portal TMZ.

Security guard allegedly pushed her back

According to sources on site, the man stood in the actress' way and tried to prevent her from getting on stage. In doing so, he allegedly blocked her with his body and pushed her back with his hands.

Taylor immediately reacted angrily. In a video from the hall, she can be heard loudly confronting the security guard.

"Don't touch a woman," she shouts at him. At another point, she says: "He literally pushed me away."

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

The security guard, in turn, is said to have demanded an apology from Taylor during the exchange of words, according to TMZ.

Situation becomes briefly tense

Eyewitnesses report that the atmosphere became much more tense at that moment as several people tried to calm the situation down.

The security guard was apparently tasked with controlling access to the stage after the ceremony had ended.

There have been no official statements on the incident so far. TMZ said it had asked representatives of those involved for comment.