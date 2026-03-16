  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Don't touch me" Things escalate in the background after the Oscar show

Sven Ziegler

16.3.2026

Teyana Taylor was involved in the altercation.
Teyana Taylor was involved in the altercation.
Screenshot X

Shortly after the end of the Oscars broadcast, a heated scene breaks out in the Dolby Theatre. Actress Teyana Taylor clashes with a security guard after he prevents her from entering the stage.

16.03.2026, 14:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the end of the Oscars broadcast, actress Teyana Taylor gets into an argument with a security guard backstage.
  • The man allegedly prevented her from going back on stage and physically pushed her back.
  • According to eyewitnesses, Taylor complained loudly about the behavior and accused the security guard of "pushing" her.
Show more

An incident involving actress Teyana Taylor occurred at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles just moments after the Oscars broadcast had ended.

The 35-year-old apparently wanted to go back on stage to take a souvenir photo with the cast of the film "One Battle After Another". The film had previously won the Oscar for Best Picture.

However, a security guard stopped Taylor on the stairs to the stage, as reported by the US portal TMZ.

Security guard allegedly pushed her back

According to sources on site, the man stood in the actress' way and tried to prevent her from getting on stage. In doing so, he allegedly blocked her with his body and pushed her back with his hands.

blue News does the check. The most beautiful looks from the red carpet - and a few slip-ups

blue News does the checkThe most beautiful looks from the red carpet - and a few slip-ups

Taylor immediately reacted angrily. In a video from the hall, she can be heard loudly confronting the security guard.

"Don't touch a woman," she shouts at him. At another point, she says: "He literally pushed me away."

The security guard, in turn, is said to have demanded an apology from Taylor during the exchange of words, according to TMZ.

Situation becomes briefly tense

Eyewitnesses report that the atmosphere became much more tense at that moment as several people tried to calm the situation down.

Cursed golden boy?. These celebrity couples split up after the Oscars

Cursed golden boy?These celebrity couples split up after the Oscars

The security guard was apparently tasked with controlling access to the stage after the ceremony had ended.

There have been no official statements on the incident so far. TMZ said it had asked representatives of those involved for comment.

More Entertainment

The most parched place in North America. Suddenly colorful flowers cover the desert of the Valley of Death

The most parched place in North AmericaSuddenly colorful flowers cover the desert of the Valley of Death

Cool performance at the Oscars. Goldie Hawn (80) steals the show

Cool performance at the OscarsGoldie Hawn (80) steals the show

Literature. Gianna Olinda Cadonau on figures on the margins of society

LiteratureGianna Olinda Cadonau on figures on the margins of society