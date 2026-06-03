Gina-Lisa Lohfink had her foot operated on in Turkey in 2023 - but the cosmetic surgery went wrong. She is still struggling with the consequences today. (archive picture) picture alliance / AAPimages/Lueders

Gina-Lisa Lohfink is still struggling with the serious health consequences of a butt augmentation in Turkey. The gel used caused inflammation and an emergency operation was necessary - in the worst case scenario, the reality actress could even face amputation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gina-Lisa Lohfink suffered serious complications following a butt augmentation in Turkey in 2023. The gel used migrated into her legs and caused inflammation.

An emergency operation prevented worse, but Lohfink continues to suffer from severe pain. According to her, fluid is still leaking from her leg, which is why she needs medication.

Doctors were able to remove most of the gel, but some remains in her body. In the worst case scenario, there is a risk of further severe inflammation, blood poisoning or even loss of the leg. Show more

German reality actress and influencer Gina-Lisa Lohfink opted for a so-called "Brazilian butt lift" - a controversial cosmetic procedure to enlarge the buttocks. But the operation in Turkey in 2023 had serious consequences.

As the 39-year-old told RTL, the gel used migrated into her legs and caused inflammation. At one point, her leg was even at risk.

An emergency operation was able to defuse the situation and prevent worse. However, Lohfink still feels the consequences to this day. "I'm in so much pain, I can't even put it into words," she says.

A fluid is still leaking from her leg, which according to Lohfink consists of pus and blood. She is therefore permanently dependent on antibiotics and painkillers.

Doctor: "There is also a risk that she will lose her leg"

According to the doctors treating her, around 95% of the inserted gel has now been removed. However, it will never completely disappear from the body, explains Dr. Andreas Dorow.

The consequences could remain serious. "There is also the risk that she will lose her leg," says the doctor. The case is "medically extremely dangerous" and particularly complex.

Dorow also sees little hope of a full recovery in the long term. The remaining plastic gel is contaminated with bacteria that are difficult for antibiotics to reach. As a result, inflammations could occur again and again.

In the worst case, there is even a risk of blood poisoning, which can be life-threatening. According to Dorow, this is not an exaggeration, but medical reality. Gina-Lisa Lohfink will probably have to deal with the consequences of the unsuccessful procedure for a long time to come.

Lohfink warns against risky operations

Gina-Lisa Lohfink wants to use her story to prevent others from having similar experiences. The 39-year-old made a conscious decision to speak publicly about the consequences of the procedure.

"I can use it to warn and protect women, girls and men - no matter who does what," she tells RTL.

Her attending physician also uses the case as an urgent warning. People should think carefully about which procedures they have carried out. "Be careful and don't have anything injected into your face or anywhere else that is not one hundred percent reversible," warns Dr. Andreas Dorow.

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