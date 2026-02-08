"Of course there are great narrative arcs that are fascinating - if they are good and you get into them. But the normal case is that series are continued because they are still successful but have nothing new to tell": Bastian Pastewka. Picture: Boris Breuer

Comedian and crime researcher Bastian Pastewka has packed all his genre knowledge into the murder-mystery parody "Fabian and The Murderous Wedding". A conversation about crime fiction masters like Agatha Christie and David Lynch.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his ARD crime thriller podcast "Kein Mucks!" , comedian and TV genre researcher Bastian Pastewka has been dealing with classic radio thrillers and film classics since 2020.

With the murder mystery film "Fabian und Die mörderische Hochzeit" (on Amazon Prime Video), the 53-year-old is now putting his own stranglehold on the genre with a parody.

However, this also works according to the laws of the genre: suspense and gruesome puzzles are guaranteed.

In this interview, Pastewka explains why classic mystery thrillers are here to stay, which classics you should know and what's next for his successful series "Perfekt Verpasst" with Anke Engelke. Show more

Bastian Pastewka, your new film "Fabian and the Murderous Wedding" is a murder mystery, a genre that is currently extremely popular. You're a fan too, aren't you?

First of all, I'm glad that there are genres. With so many possibilities, audiences want to know what to expect. Most trailers give too much away, but that's not the case with our "Fabian" film. I'm actually a crime thriller fan, although I'm not a reader, I enjoy crime thrillers in the form of films, series and, above all, radio plays.

Why do people love crime thrillers?

Because they turn an open narrative into a closed one. There is a mystery, and at the end there is a resolution. In what other genre do we experience this so compellingly? After the long stories of the last few decades, I'm currently sensing a trend towards spice in brevity. Whenever I recommend a series to friends with the words: "Definitely watch this, it's only six episodes" - I'm met with great enthusiasm.

Does this have to do with stress and a lack of time in our hectic world? Big narrative arcs like in "Breaking Bad" or "Game of Thrones" were celebrated just as much ...

Of course there are big narrative arcs that are fascinating - if they are good and you get involved. However, the normal case is that series or films are continued because they are still successful but no longer have anything new to tell. "Homeland" is an example of this. Fantasy and science fiction series have it easier because they can expand their cosmos endlessly and open up a franchise with sequels and reboots. Personally, that tires me out. All this is less common in genre thrillers.

There also has to be a secret passage in the movie "Fabian and The Murderous Wedding": Bastian Pastewka sneaks with his co-star (Taneshia Abt) through the underground of a mansion where, of course, a mysterious murder has taken place. Image: Amazon Prime

With the "Knives Out" film series or series such as "Only Murders in the Building", classic crime thriller settings reminiscent of Agatha Christie and co. are currently popular again. Why is that?

We're talking about a certain school of crime fiction that comes from the UK. We have a straightforward staff, a setting and mostly solid characters. You can relax and hardly get stressed about the mystery. In my opinion, the genre has never gone away. If you look at how often "Miss Marple" or "Poirot" have been filmed again in the last 50 years. I think Agatha Christie's "Poirot" detective character is even in the Guinness Book of Records in terms of the number of film adaptations.

But isn't it the case that the characters in crime mysteries are actually just cliché types who solve mysteries, just like in the board game "Cluedo"?

Yes, that's true. I don't think Agatha Christie was ever really interested in characters. She just wanted to create clever mysteries. But maybe that's also a recipe for success in the murder mystery genre. You can see the characters as placeholders and don't have to feel sorry for them. After all, it's exhausting to watch a series like "Adolescence" and be afraid for these troubled characters all the time. How much easier it is to watch light entertainment with cliché characters: the snob with the goatee, the innocent housemaid. We already know them from other films and series. They are simplifications of real people, two-dimensional characters that do not cause us any stress.

Is Agatha Christie the inventor of this genre?

There are others who have done the groundwork. Edgar Allan Poe and his detective character C. Auguste Dupin come to mind. We should also be familiar with Anna Katharine Green, who is unfortunately relatively unknown, lived in America from 1846 to 1935 and is considered one of the founders of the detective novel. She was definitely the first woman to write a detective novel. That was "The Leavenworth Case" in 1878. It is a book in which forensics plays a major role - and it still does today. So a great mastermind! Let's also not forget John Dickson Carr and Dorothy Sayers.

Let's move on to your character Fabian. She is the investigator and at the same time an impostor, because he is not an inspector at all, but only hides as such in a wedding party. Does that have advantages for the narrative?

Yes, on the one hand there is of course something comedic about the fact that the investigator himself has to fear being exposed. But I also find it appealing when characters can't be located. I'm not even sure if the character's real name is Fabian, because as an impostor he has already assumed many identities. If we were still living in the age of "Dick and Doof", i.e. Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, the next Fabian film, for which there are currently no plans, could also be set in the 1960s or even 1850. Laurel and Hardy also jumped back and forth in time, sometimes running through the Middle Ages or the Wild West, then suddenly being married for a long time. Some characters work because they are not localized, and that is also very entertaining.

Do you have a favorite Murder Mystery?

I have two classic role models. One is the film version of "Murder on the Orient Express" from 1974. I saw this film by Sydney Lumet for the first time when I was 13, countless times afterwards, and I still get stuck zapping it. When I watch the movie today, I remember exactly how I felt as a 13-year-old watching it on the old TV in the attic. Then I have a recommendation for a rather unknown movie: "Night Boat To Dublin" from 1946, which was called "Rauschgift an Bord" in German. I discovered it while researching for my crime podcast, for which I now watch many films from the 1940s and 1950s.

"Murder on the Orient Express" is of course a classic movie, but what do you find so impressive about the other film?

It's a B-movie and we're talking about atmosphere. It was one of the first films to be dubbed into German after the war. Later cult voices like Hans Paetsch spoke the dubbed version. It was a British movie and the makers didn't have much of a budget. This ship they're talking about never sailed. They just shook the backdrop a little to simulate waves. But what I love about such films is that they are handmade. That everything is built and filmed with ambition and not created with a lot of CGI, like the new "Murder on the Orient Express" film by Kenneth Branagh, for example. The train from 1974 was really standing in a historic station or later in an avalanche of snow when the camera was rolling. I like this authenticity in the production.

What is so important about it?

I believe that the effect of the setting is transferred to the acting. And oh: I've just thought of something else that you should watch if you're a murder mystery fan: the German film adaptation of the Francis Durbridge story "The Scarf" from 1962. This six-part series is a prime example of how much suspense can be created if you slow down and allow silence. The last unbearably suspenseful silence I can remember was in "Twin Peaks" by David Lynch.

On the road with the crime professor: Bastian Pastewka is not only a comedian, but also a crime fan. Among other things, he has been running a podcast about radio crime dramas for seven years. With the Amazon film "Fabian und Die mörderische Hochzeit" (Fabian and the Murderous Wedding), he has now once again lent a hand himself - in terms of murder mystery material. Image: Boris Breuer

Finally, we want to talk about your hit series "Perfekt Verpasst" with Anke Engelke, which is also on Prime Video. When is the second season coming?

We are continuing, unfortunately I can't give you a schedule yet. But Anke and I are already warming up.

The series is completely different now because the potentially happy couple, who always missed each other in this small town, are now together. A brave move, isn't it?

It was clear to us from the start that this would be the idea for the second season. Maria and Ralf have found each other, but what happens after they meet and fall in love? Are people happier when they have found each other? And are they a perfect match? That needs to be clarified. But the best thing for me is that I finally have lots of scenes together with Anke, because she's so wonderful, inspiring and funny; the best thing I can imagine in acting.

More videos from the department