AI conquers the nursery - but at what price Learning aid, advisor or threat to privacy? Experts give important tips on how to deal with artificial intelligence at Swisscom's online parents' evening. Image: Swisscom Bilderpool Michael In Albon is a youth media protection officer at Swisscom, linguist and father of two sons aged 16 and 18. Image: Swisscom Sarah Genner is a digital expert, media scientist and author. She is the author of numerous studies and publications and was a member of the media psychology department at the ZHAW from 2010 to 2018 and co-author of the JAMES study. Image: Swisscom Werner Odermatt is a primary school teacher and media educator. Change and AI are part of his everyday life. He is the father of three grown-up sons. Image: Swisscom Claudia Lässer is CEO of Entertainment Programm AG and heads the blue Sport and blue News divisions of Swisscom's pay TV channel blue+. She is the mother of an 11-year-old daughter. Image: Swisscom AI conquers the nursery - but at what price Learning aid, advisor or threat to privacy? Experts give important tips on how to deal with artificial intelligence at Swisscom's online parents' evening. Image: Swisscom Bilderpool Michael In Albon is a youth media protection officer at Swisscom, linguist and father of two sons aged 16 and 18. Image: Swisscom Sarah Genner is a digital expert, media scientist and author. She is the author of numerous studies and publications and was a member of the media psychology department at the ZHAW from 2010 to 2018 and co-author of the JAMES study. Image: Swisscom Werner Odermatt is a primary school teacher and media educator. Change and AI are part of his everyday life. He is the father of three grown-up sons. Image: Swisscom Claudia Lässer is CEO of Entertainment Programm AG and heads the blue Sport and blue News divisions of Swisscom's pay TV channel blue+. She is the mother of an 11-year-old daughter. Image: Swisscom

Children and young people are using AI tools such as ChatGPT more and more frequently, while at the same time many parents are becoming increasingly concerned. Swisscom's online parents' evening sheds light on the opportunities and risks.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many children and young people use AI for learning, in apps or on social media.

Artificial intelligence harbors risks such as fake news, data protection problems and dependencies.

At the free online parents' evening on Tuesday, March 31, parents will learn how to guide their children safely and competently in the digital world - live on blue Zoom and Swisscom's YouTube channel from 8 pm. Show more

Whether for creating images and texts or answering curious questions, artificial intelligence is part of everyday life for more than half of all Swiss people.

Children and young people are in the digital fast lane, and the new technology is already integrated into lessons at some schools.

Four out of five teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24 use AI every day, and with good reason: platforms such as ChatGPT, myAI and Gemini provide exciting ideas when creativity is lacking. They help with learning tasks and are even included in video games. This is progressive, but also harbors risks.

Artificial intelligence in everyday family life

Because parents can only follow their children's media use to a limited extent, the impact of AI on everyday life is often unclear. Many parents are concerned about their children's privacy and fear digital dependencies and the loss of critical thinking.

Anyone who uses AI programs themselves knows that AI makes mistakes, reproduces prejudices from training data and collects a large amount of data.

It is therefore important to support young people in its use and teach them not to disclose sensitive data and to always check results.

Joint activities such as family evenings help to playfully find out more about the opportunities and risks of AI. In detective games, parents and children can ask questions to an AI or create suitable pictures and discuss the results together. It's fun and teaches media skills.

Online parents' evening "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks"

Parents are not alone with questions and concerns such as "My child believes everything AI says" or "I have no idea about AI myself":

On Tuesday, March 31, they can find out more about AI in everyday family life at Swisscom's 5th online parents' evening - live on blue Zoom and Swisscom's YouTube channel from 8 pm.

Claudia Lässer (presenter and mother), Werner Odermatt (primary school teacher and AI pioneer), Michael In Albon (youth media protection officer at Swisscom) and Sarah Genner (media scientist) will give tips. They will show how parents can guide their children responsibly through the digital world. Participation is free of charge.

If you can't attend live, you can find the recording afterwards on the Swisscom website as well as various guides on artificial intelligence, fake news, data protection and more.

Online parents' evening "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks" When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 8 p.m.

Where: Live on TV on blue Zoom and online on the Swisscom YouTube channel

With: Claudia Lässer (CEO, presenter), Sara Genner (digital expert, media scientist and author), Werner Odermatt (primary school teacher and AI pioneer) and Michael In Albon (youth media protection officer at Swisscom and father)

Participate free of charge Show more