Online parents' evening AI is conquering children's bedrooms - but at what cost?
Mario Stübi
24.3.2026
Children and young people are using AI tools such as ChatGPT more and more frequently, while at the same time many parents are becoming increasingly concerned. Swisscom's online parents' evening sheds light on the opportunities and risks.
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- Many children and young people use AI for learning, in apps or on social media.
- Artificial intelligence harbors risks such as fake news, data protection problems and dependencies.
- At the free online parents' evening on Tuesday, March 31, parents will learn how to guide their children safely and competently in the digital world - live on blue Zoom and Swisscom's YouTube channel from 8 pm.
Whether for creating images and texts or answering curious questions, artificial intelligence is part of everyday life for more than half of all Swiss people.
Children and young people are in the digital fast lane, and the new technology is already integrated into lessons at some schools.
Four out of five teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24 use AI every day, and with good reason: platforms such as ChatGPT, myAI and Gemini provide exciting ideas when creativity is lacking. They help with learning tasks and are even included in video games. This is progressive, but also harbors risks.
Artificial intelligence in everyday family life
Because parents can only follow their children's media use to a limited extent, the impact of AI on everyday life is often unclear. Many parents are concerned about their children's privacy and fear digital dependencies and the loss of critical thinking.
Anyone who uses AI programs themselves knows that AI makes mistakes, reproduces prejudices from training data and collects a large amount of data.
It is therefore important to support young people in its use and teach them not to disclose sensitive data and to always check results.
Joint activities such as family evenings help to playfully find out more about the opportunities and risks of AI. In detective games, parents and children can ask questions to an AI or create suitable pictures and discuss the results together. It's fun and teaches media skills.
Online parents' evening "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks"
Parents are not alone with questions and concerns such as "My child believes everything AI says" or "I have no idea about AI myself":
On Tuesday, March 31, they can find out more about AI in everyday family life at Swisscom's 5th online parents' evening - live on blue Zoom and Swisscom's YouTube channel from 8 pm.
Claudia Lässer (presenter and mother), Werner Odermatt (primary school teacher and AI pioneer), Michael In Albon (youth media protection officer at Swisscom) and Sarah Genner (media scientist) will give tips. They will show how parents can guide their children responsibly through the digital world. Participation is free of charge.
If you can't attend live, you can find the recording afterwards on the Swisscom website as well as various guides on artificial intelligence, fake news, data protection and more.
Online parents' evening "Kids & AI - opportunities and risks"
- When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 8 p.m.
- Where: Live on TV on blue Zoom and online on the Swisscom YouTube channel
- With: Claudia Lässer (CEO, presenter), Sara Genner (digital expert, media scientist and author), Werner Odermatt (primary school teacher and AI pioneer) and Michael In Albon (youth media protection officer at Swisscom and father)
- Participate free of charge
This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom
Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2025. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.