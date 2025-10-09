In the second sequel to the Disney classic, highly intelligent computer programs get out of control and threaten the real world.

"Tron: Ares" is high-gloss action cinema with a philosophical touch.

Roman Müller

In the latest installment, Jared Leto plays the role of an AI unit that defies its creator and invades the real world from the digital realm.

In the latest installment, Jared Leto plays the role of an AI unit that defies its creator and invades the real world from the digital realm.

In addition to the usual stylish images and a haunting soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails, the film surprises with a philosophical undertone. Show more

When the first Tron film came out in 1982, the home computer was still in its infancy. This made it all the more fascinating to see a movie in the cinema that was largely made up of computer-generated graphics - now known as "CGI". However, cinema audiences hardly appreciated this. The movie was more of a commercial flop.

Over the years, however, the film starring Jeff Bridges mutated into a cult movie, which resulted in a sequel called "Tron: Legacy" being released in 2010. The case repeated itself. "Legacy" grossed almost double the production costs. Not a flop, but not a blockbuster either. Nevertheless, the visual design with lots of neon light influenced the pop culture of the following years, and the soundtrack by Daft Punk also enjoys cult status.

Now, 15 years later, Disney is venturing to make another movie with "Tron: Ares" in the hope of at least matching its predecessor and cementing the franchise's cult status. Jared Leto takes on the lead role, while Jeff Bridges and Gillian Anderson can be seen in supporting roles. Find out what makes the new film so special in the video review above.

