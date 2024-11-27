A Swiss aircraft approaching Zurich. (archive picture) sda

While air fares in Europe are falling overall, Swiss travelers have to dig deeper into their pockets on certain routes. This is shown by current data.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Air fares in Europe are falling.

However, the Swiss often pay more compared to neighboring countries.

A look at the market shares in European airspace shows the dominance of low-cost airlines. Show more

Air fares within Europe have fallen on average, but the situation varies greatly depending on the country of departure and destination. Swiss travelers experience higher costs on some routes, while benefiting from lower prices on others. These findings come from the latest data from aviation analyst Cirium, which was recently presented in a virtual media conference. The travel portal Travelnews reports on this.

Compared to the previous year, ticket prices on European routes have fallen overall. During the 2024 summer peak season, the average price was around 97 euros, which corresponds to a decrease of four percent compared to 2023. This trend also continued in September, with prices falling by six percent.

Regional differences in flight prices

The drop in prices is particularly noticeable on certain routes: Flights from Switzerland to Germany became 27 percent cheaper in August, and to Norway 17 percent cheaper. Nevertheless, the price level for Swiss passengers often remains high. According to Cirium, they pay more than their German neighbors on many routes, especially to Northern Europe. The price differences to Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the UK are particularly striking, with mark-ups of up to 76 percent.

However, there are also positive exceptions: Flights between Switzerland and France are often cheaper than the same connections from Germany. Swiss travelers also benefit from lower prices on routes to Spain. These differences illustrate how strongly regional factors influence costs and how important it is to compare prices for different departure airports.

Influence of low-cost airlines

A look at the market shares in European airspace shows the dominance of low-cost airlines. Ryanair leads with a market share of 30 percent, followed by Easyjet with 15 percent and Vueling with 6 percent. Swiss plays a subordinate role with a market share of just two percent.

This development is also reflected in prices: the aggressive pricing of the low-cost carriers is pushing down ticket prices on many routes. Premium airlines are finding it more difficult to hold their own in the face of tough competition, especially on busy routes within Europe.

Strategies for cheaper flights

For Swiss passengers, comparing prices is more worthwhile than ever, writes Travelnews. It is advisable to check prices from different departure airports, as the differences can be considerable. For flights to Northern Europe in particular, looking at alternatives close to the border, for example from Germany, can bring considerable savings.

Flexibility with travel dates also increases the chances of finding an attractive offer, even during the often volatile Christmas period.