The airline Air New Zealand wants to fly with sleeping cabins in Economy Class from 2026. Initially only on selected long-haul flights. Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will soon be offering beds in Economy Class - a comfort that was previously only available in higher classes. However, this innovation will not be cheap.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Air New Zealand is introducing SkyNest, a sleeping area with six beds in Economy Class on selected long-haul flights from 2026.

Passengers can book a four-hour time slot.

The cost per slot will be between 235 and 330 francs - and the beds will be freshly made up after each use. Show more

Long-haul flights in economy class are often a challenge for travelers, as comfort is limited. However, Air New Zealand has been trying to implement an innovative solution for some time now: SkyNest. This concept allows passengers in "wooden class" to sleep in a real bed during the flight.

After the launch of SkyNest was postponed several times - Air New Zealand had already presented the concept in 2020 - a new launch date has now been set.

Theairline's website states that the beds will be available in Economy Class on selected long-haul flights between New York and Auckland from 2026.

Innovation for commercial aviation

The Skynest consists of six bunk beds that are installed in an enclosed area between the Economy Class aisles.

Passengers can book a four-hour time slot to sleep in one of the beds. If there are free slots, these can also be booked spontaneously. The SkyNest is to be installed in the Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The beds are two meters long and therefore offer enough space even for tall people. The equipment includes pillows, sheets, blankets and earplugs. A reading lamp and a USB port are also provided. The beds are made up after each use.

How much does a time slot in SkyNest cost?

In an interview with "Forbes", airline CEO Greg Foran enthuses about the project: "SkyNest is my favorite example of innovation and pushing boundaries at almost 11,000 meters."

It is something that has never been done before in commercial aviation. "We are very excited for it to take to the skies next year," says Foran.

The cost of a time slot on SkyNest has not yet been finalized, but Air New Zealand has announced that it will be the equivalent of between 235 and 330 francs.

