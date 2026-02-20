A TAP Air Portugal Airbus found itself in a highly dangerous situation. Keystone / Flightradar24

An Airbus belonging to Portuguese airline TAP sank dangerously low in dense fog on its approach to Prague. According to Czech authorities, the plane was only seconds away from a potential disaster.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A TAP Airbus got caught in dense fog on its approach to Prague and descended well below the prescribed minimum altitude.

The ground proximity warning system sounded the alarm and the pilots initiated a climb maneuver at the last second.

The Czech authorities classify the incident as a serious CFIT incident and are now investigating the cause. Show more

A scheduled flight operated by Portuguese airline TAP Air Portugal has narrowly escaped a catastrophe on approach to Prague Airport. The incident occurred on January 17, but was only made public by the Czech Civil Aviation Authority UZPLN on February 12.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft was on flight TP1240 from Lisbon to Prague. On approach to runway 06 at Václav Havel Airport, the authorities reported extremely poor weather conditions with dense fog and very limited visibility.

According to current information, the aircraft began a rapid descent near Krivoklát and descended well below the recommended minimum altitude. The intended altitude would have been around 4000 feet, i.e. about 1200 meters above the ground. In reality, however, the aircraft was only at around 2600 feet, which corresponds to about 792 meters above sea level. At times, the Airbus is said to have descended to around 300 meters above the ground.

Climb maneuver initiated immediately

According to the report, the crew received two warning messages. In addition, the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), which warns of a dangerous approach to the ground, was activated. The pilots then immediately initiated a climb maneuver. Around eleven minutes later, the situation stabilized and the Airbus was then able to land safely in Prague. No injuries or material damage were reported.

The Czech aviation authorities registered the incident as a so-called CFIT case, which stands for "Controlled Flight Into Terrain". This refers to situations in which a technically functioning aircraft flies towards the ground in a controlled manner without the crew recognizing the danger in time. Such incidents are considered particularly critical in aviation and are often associated with errors in the use of flight systems or the configuration of the autopilot.

The exact cause is still unclear. Experts do not rule out the possibility that the autopilot may have been used incorrectly. TAP Air Portugal announced that it was investigating the incident internally and working closely with the relevant Czech authorities.

The authorities classify the incident as one of the most serious incidents at Prague Airport in recent decades.