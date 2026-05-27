Flights between Bodrum and Basel have been canceled. imago stock&people

Turkish Airlines subsidiary Ajet is once again canceling several international flights from its summer flight schedule. The planned route between Bodrum and Basel is particularly affected. The airline has not yet given any reasons for the changes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ajet is removing several international flights from its summer flight schedule.

Among those affected is the planned route between Bodrum and Basel.

Industry observers see rising costs and the Iran war as possible reasons. Show more

The low-cost airline Ajet is further reducing its international route network. As the aviation portal "Aerotelegraph" reports, the Turkish Airlines subsidiary will not be operating several previously announced routes after all.

This also affects the planned route between the Turkish vacation resort of Bodrum and Basel.

The route was originally due to start at the end of June or beginning of July 2026.

Further international routes affected

In addition to Basel, Ajet is also canceling newly planned routes to Bucharest, Copenhagen and Dubai, according to Aerotelegraph.

The airline had already previously discontinued various international connections prematurely or removed them from the flight schedule altogether.

These included flights from Ankara to Munich, Beirut and Stockholm. Several connections from Istanbul-Sabiha Gökçen were also canceled - including to Geneva.

Reasons remain officially open

The airline has not yet announced why Ajet is reducing its services.

According to Aerotelegraph, industry observers attribute the adjustments to rising kerosene prices and the tense situation in the Middle East, among other things.

The war in Iran in particular is currently putting a strain on international air traffic. Higher operating costs and uncertain flight routes are putting additional pressure on many airlines.

Ajet continues to grow despite this

Despite the current cutbacks, Ajet is continuing to expand.

The airline was established in 2024 as a new low-cost brand of Turkish Airlines and focuses primarily on tourist destinations and connections within Europe and to the Middle East.

Ajet recently took delivery of additional Boeing 737 Max aircraft and announced new routes.