  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories Aki was a model and skateboarder - now he lives in a yurt

Lea Oetiker

21.5.2025

Alexander "Aki" von Glasow, former model and skateboard champion, now lives as a dropout in the Malibu Hills. Stuntwoman Simone Bargetze visits him and accompanies him through his new everyday life.

21.05.2025, 17:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • This week, Simone Bargetze visits Alexander von Glasow.
  • He lives as a dropout in a yurt in Malibu Hills.
  • What's it like living in a yurt?
Show more

The Swiss Alexander von Glasow - also known as "Aki" - used to be a model and former European skateboarding champion, today he lives as a dropout in a yurt in the hills of Malibu Hills - alone, with his animals.

Former stunt woman Simone Bargetze visits Aki and accompanies him for a day in his dropout life. They ride out together, visit the wild horses in the High Desert and Oak Creek Canyon and talk about his former life and the changes his lifestyle change has brought.

You can see what Aki misses about his old life in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

More from "L.A. Calling"

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. Simone visits the L.A. Art Show - and takes you on a

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesSimone visits the L.A. Art Show - and takes you on a "spiritual journey"

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. Polluted beaches and dead sea lions after fire - Los Angeles residents fight back

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesPolluted beaches and dead sea lions after fire - Los Angeles residents fight back

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories. Hydraulics, color, culture - Simone shows you the lowrider scene

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood StoriesHydraulics, color, culture - Simone shows you the lowrider scene