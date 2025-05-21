Alexander "Aki" von Glasow, former model and skateboard champion, now lives as a dropout in the Malibu Hills. Stuntwoman Simone Bargetze visits him and accompanies him through his new everyday life.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you This week, Simone Bargetze visits Alexander von Glasow.

He lives as a dropout in a yurt in Malibu Hills.

What's it like living in a yurt? Show more

The Swiss Alexander von Glasow - also known as "Aki" - used to be a model and former European skateboarding champion, today he lives as a dropout in a yurt in the hills of Malibu Hills - alone, with his animals.

Former stunt woman Simone Bargetze visits Aki and accompanies him for a day in his dropout life. They ride out together, visit the wild horses in the High Desert and Oak Creek Canyon and talk about his former life and the changes his lifestyle change has brought.

You can see what Aki misses about his old life in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".