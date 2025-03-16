"SRF DOK" spans with "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved" "File number XY... Unsolved" presenter Rudi Cerne wants to help solve a Swiss cold case. Image: SRF The case revolves around the Bulgarian prostitute Emilia E. She was killed in central Switzerland in 2014 and the perpetrator was never caught. It is the only unsolved murder case in the canton of Nidwalden. Image: SRF/ZDF/Nadine Rupp "SRF DOK" spans with "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved" "File number XY... Unsolved" presenter Rudi Cerne wants to help solve a Swiss cold case. Image: SRF The case revolves around the Bulgarian prostitute Emilia E. She was killed in central Switzerland in 2014 and the perpetrator was never caught. It is the only unsolved murder case in the canton of Nidwalden. Image: SRF/ZDF/Nadine Rupp

To solve the only unsolved murder case in the canton of Nidwalden, SRF is working with the TV format "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved". The cold case revolves around a murdered prostitute whose body was found on Lake Lucerne in 2014.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The only unsolved murder case in the canton of Nidwalden will be the subject of the program "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved", in which the investigators hope for new clues.

The 36-year-old prostitute disappeared from the streets of Lucerne in 2014, her body was later found in Lake Lucerne - despite intensive investigations, the perpetrator remained unknown.

After more than ten years, SRF DOK is reopening the case before "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved " will be broadcast on SRF for the first time in over 20 years on March 26, 2025. Show more

A cold case from 2014 is still on the mind of the head of the cantonal police, Senat Sakic says: "It is the only unsolved homicide in our canton."

The mysterious case is now at the center of the cult show "Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved" with Rudi Cerne.

What happened in 2014? On the night of September 19-20, 2014, a prostitute disappears from the streets of Lucerne. On Sunday morning, a walker discovers her body in Lake Lucerne near Stans NW. It soon becomes known: The 36-year-old Bulgarian woman had been murdered. Despite intensive investigations and various leads, the Nidwalden cantonal police are unable to identify the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

The case remains unsolved and becomes a so-called "cold case".

Now, more than ten years after the murder, Sakic wants to do everything he can to solve the case after all. He sets up a special commission and turns to the TV show "Aktenzeichen XY ... Ungelöst".

First episode of "Aktenzeichen XY ... Ungelöst" on SRF after more than 20 years

To mark the occasion, SRF will be broadcasting an episode of "Aktenzeichen XY ... Ungelöst" for the first time in over 20 years on March 26, 2025. The Swiss "cold case" will not only be the subject of the ZDF show; shortly before - on March 20, 2025 - "SRF DOK" will also reopen the case.

In "Die Tote vom Strassenstrich - Letzte Hoffnung: 'Aktenzeichen XY... Ungelöst'", the investigation leads to the red light district in central Switzerland, but also to Varna in Bulgaria, where the deceased came from and where her family still lives today.

"Aktenzeichen XY ... Unsolved" will be broadcast on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8.05 p.m., SRF 1 and Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8.15 p.m., SRF 1.