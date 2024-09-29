The Princess of Wales did not feel comfortable in the presence of Mohamed Al-Fayed. A butler talks about an encounter between the two. imago/Photoshot/John Shelley Collection

Princess Diana's former butler recalls what Mohamed Al-Fayed said about her. Lady Di never felt comfortable with the "greenie", he says.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Diana felt uncomfortable with Mohamed Al-Fayed, whom she found intrusive and unpleasant, and he is said to have made sexual advances.

Al-Fayed made the absurd suggestion that Diana should marry his son Dodi after he slept with her first, which shocked her.

Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes that Al-Fayed was primarily trying to gain access to the royal family through Diana. Show more

The former butler at Buckingham Palace has spoken out about the allegations of abuse against Mohamed Al-Fayed - Princess Diana had felt very uncomfortable with him and called him a "greenie".

There was an incident between her and Al-Fayed even before she was in a relationship with his son Dodi.

Burrell spoke to The Sun about Al-Fayed, who is said to have assaulted hundreds of women. He allegedly said to Diana: "I want you to marry my son, because according to Egyptian tradition, the father comes first." And added: "I will sleep with you."

The princess referred to the former Harrods mogul as "Yoda", after the wrinkly Star Wars character, and also as "God" because of his massive ego. Diana also called him "creepy" and "slimy": "He touches me all the time," she is said to have said, according to Butler Burrell.

"She was shaking all over"

Al-Fayed died last year at the age of 94; he had been making a pass at Diana since 1986, when he met her at a polo match.

Paul Burrell finds it disgusting the way Al-Fayed spoke about and to Diana - especially the "sleeping with you". A remark he made at over 60 about and to a woman half his age.

Burrell recounts: "I was in the car when she came running out of his office, shaking all over, and told me his exact words again: 'I want you to marry my son, because according to Egyptian tradition, the father comes first'." Diana is said to have said: "Can you imagine sleeping with Yoda?"

Dodi Al-Fayed was just a doll

Burrell found Al-Fayed's behavior abhorrent: "Diana was afraid of having to defer to him. The comment was a precursor to this encounter and he was serious." Al-Fayed was convinced it was his right and that it would happen - that he really was going to sleep with the Princess of Wales. "She always had to think about that during her relationship with Dodi."

The butler is also certain: "Above all, he wanted to be part of the royal family." His son was just a puppet, a means to an end to get close to Diana and the Royal Family.

More from the Entertainment section