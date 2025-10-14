  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Had to swerve out of the way of a garbage truck" Alec Baldwin crashes his wife's car into a tree

Noemi Hüsser

14.10.2025

Actor Alec Baldwin was calm after an incident - he assured via Instagram that he and his brother are fine.
Actor Alec Baldwin was calm after an incident - he assured via Instagram that he and his brother are fine.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Alec Baldwin and his brother escaped with a scare after an accident in East Hampton - the actor drove his wife's car into a tree.

14.10.2025, 10:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alec Baldwin drove a Range Rover into a tree in East Hampton.
  • His brother was also in the car, both were uninjured.
  • According to Baldwin, he had to swerve out of the way of a large garbage truck, which caused the accident.
Show more

The actor Alec Baldwin (67) was involved in a car accident in East Hampton on Monday. This was reported by several US media outlets.

Baldwin is said to have driven a Range Rover into a tree. His brother was also in the car. Both were uninjured. The white Range Rover can be seen in pictures published by several media outlets - with the front end against a tree.

Baldwin has since commented on the incident himself. He posted a video on Instagram in which he says: "I've had so many inquiries about my car this morning - I've been in a car accident. I'm fine."

Baldwin says that a garbage truck "the size of a whale" cut him off, which is why he had to swerve and ended up in a tree.

The Range Rover actually belongs to his wife. "I crashed my wife's car. I'm sorry about that. But everything is fine - me and my brother are fine," said Baldwin.

His brother Stephen Baldwin and he had an appearance at the Hamptons International Film Festival in New York on Monday and were on their way back when the accident occurred.

More from the department

More Entertainment

"This novel is an event"Dorothee Elmiger from Zurich wins the German Book Prize

Bloody conversations at the dinner table. Reese Witherspoon wanted to become a surgeon because of her parents

Bloody conversations at the dinner tableReese Witherspoon wanted to become a surgeon because of her parents

blue News recommends. Streaming tips of the week

blue News recommendsStreaming tips of the week