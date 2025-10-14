The actor Alec Baldwin (67) was involved in a car accident in East Hampton on Monday. This was reported by several US media outlets.
Baldwin is said to have driven a Range Rover into a tree. His brother was also in the car. Both were uninjured. The white Range Rover can be seen in pictures published by several media outlets - with the front end against a tree.
Baldwin has since commented on the incident himself. He posted a video on Instagram in which he says: "I've had so many inquiries about my car this morning - I've been in a car accident. I'm fine."