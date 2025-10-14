Actor Alec Baldwin was calm after an incident - he assured via Instagram that he and his brother are fine. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Alec Baldwin and his brother escaped with a scare after an accident in East Hampton - the actor drove his wife's car into a tree.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alec Baldwin drove a Range Rover into a tree in East Hampton.

His brother was also in the car, both were uninjured.

According to Baldwin, he had to swerve out of the way of a large garbage truck, which caused the accident. Show more

The actor Alec Baldwin (67) was involved in a car accident in East Hampton on Monday. This was reported by several US media outlets.

Baldwin is said to have driven a Range Rover into a tree. His brother was also in the car. Both were uninjured. The white Range Rover can be seen in pictures published by several media outlets - with the front end against a tree.

Baldwin has since commented on the incident himself. He posted a video on Instagram in which he says: "I've had so many inquiries about my car this morning - I've been in a car accident. I'm fine."

Baldwin says that a garbage truck "the size of a whale" cut him off, which is why he had to swerve and ended up in a tree.

The Range Rover actually belongs to his wife. "I crashed my wife's car. I'm sorry about that. But everything is fine - me and my brother are fine," said Baldwin.

His brother Stephen Baldwin and he had an appearance at the Hamptons International Film Festival in New York on Monday and were on their way back when the accident occurred.

