Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård doesn't like to remember the time at the beginning of his career. "I found those experiences terrible," he said in the podcast "Dinner's on Me" with Jesse Tyler Ferguson about the auditions he had to go through between "Zoolander" (2001) and "Generation Kill" (2008).
It was bad "when you apply for a role that you're not right for and that you have no connection to". But he was unable to cancel the auditions. "I was always on the verge of being fired by my agents."
Even today, the 48-year-old remembers the feeling of walking into his small apartment in Los Angeles and "crying in the shower after such a day". He said he felt "dirty in the soul" and had no self-confidence. "I thought I was the worst actor in the world."
After the series "Generation Kill" and "True Blood", Skarsgård went on to make many more appearances, for example in "Big Little Lies", "The Northman" and "Succession".