Agent wanted to fire him Alexander Skarsgård cried in the shower after casting

26.6.2025 - 22:27

Alexander Skarsgård was about to be fired by his agents. (archive picture)
Alexander Skarsgård was about to be fired by his agents. (archive picture)
Many acting careers don't get off to a smooth start. Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård can tell you a thing or two about it.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alexander Skarsgård doesn't like to look back on the early years of his career and found many auditions stressful and humiliating.
  • He often felt out of place, was afraid of the end of his career and suffered from severe self-doubt and inner emptiness.
  • It was only with roles in series such as "Generation Kill" and "True Blood" that his professional breakthrough came.
Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård doesn't like to remember the time at the beginning of his career. "I found those experiences terrible," he said in the podcast "Dinner's on Me" with Jesse Tyler Ferguson about the auditions he had to go through between "Zoolander" (2001) and "Generation Kill" (2008).

It was bad "when you apply for a role that you're not right for and that you have no connection to". But he was unable to cancel the auditions. "I was always on the verge of being fired by my agents."

Even today, the 48-year-old remembers the feeling of walking into his small apartment in Los Angeles and "crying in the shower after such a day". He said he felt "dirty in the soul" and had no self-confidence. "I thought I was the worst actor in the world."

After the series "Generation Kill" and "True Blood", Skarsgård went on to make many more appearances, for example in "Big Little Lies", "The Northman" and "Succession".

