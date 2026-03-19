In the film "Pillion", Alexander Skarsgård plays a charismatic biker who balances between dominance and vulnerability. He spoke to blue News about the complex role, intimate scenes - and his image as a sex symbol.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Pillion" tells the story of an intense relationship between a dominant biker and a young outsider in a queer subculture.

The film is based on the award-winning novel "Box Hill" and celebrated its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

blue News met actor Alexander Skarsgård for an interview during the premiere at the Zurich Film Festival 2025.

Pillion " will be shown at blue Cinema from March 26, 2026. Show more

He is the epitome of Nordic coolness: Alexander Skarsgård has long since established himself as a sex symbol with roles in "True Blood", "Big Little Lies" and "The Legend of Tarzan".

The Swedish actor stands for an intense, often physical performance and a presence that you won't forget.

In "Pillion", Skarsgård embodies one of his most complex characters to date. As Ray, a charismatic leader of a gay biker gang, he moves in a world of leather, passion and power games.

When he meets the shy Colin (played by Harry Melling), a relationship between devotion and dependence develops. Harry Melling is best known to the general public from the "Harry Potter" series, in which he plays Harry's cousin.

The film "Pillion" is based on the novel "Box Hill" by Adam Mars-Jones and celebrated its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. In Switzerland, "Pillion" was shown at the Zurich Film Festival.

blue News met Alexander Skarsgård in Zurich and spoke to him about vulnerability, funny sex scenes and what it takes to portray a subculture credibly.

"Pillion" will be shown at blue Cinema from March 26, 2026 .

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