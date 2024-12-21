Alfons Schuhbeck, chef and entrepreneur, in the courtroom at Munich District Court, shortly before starting his prison sentence. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Monika Gruber, a close friend of the star chef, expresses her concerns about Alfons Schuhbeck's prison conditions as he has to spend the holidays in jail.

Despite difficult prison conditions, Schuhbeck finds solace in small pleasures such as chocolate, while visits and presents remain forbidden.

The Schuhbeck case shows the public attention and the need for support in times of crisis. Show more

The once celebrated celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck has been in prison for tax evasion since August 2023. Celebrity comedian Monika Gruber, a close friend of Schuhbeck's, is concerned about his situation, especially as he has to spend the Christmas period behind bars.

Gruber expressed her concernto "Bild" that Schuhbeck will remain in Andechs-Rothenfeld prison during the holidays. She emphasized that the prison conditions were taking their toll on her friend: "He's not doing well. The release he had hoped for so much will probably not happen for the time being. At almost 76 years old, it's sad that he's locked up," she says. Despite the difficult circumstances, there is one small ray of hope for Schuhbeck: He can afford five bars of chocolate for 7.50 euros, which brings him a little joy.

Hoping for an improvement in the situation soon

The comedienne went on to explain that she is not allowed to visit Schuhbeck or send him home-baked cookies. These restrictions make it difficult for her to support her friend during this difficult time. However, Gruber hopes that Schuhbeck will find the strength to get through this phase.

Schuhbeck's case has attracted a lot of public attention and his friends and supporters are hoping that his situation will improve soon. The celebrity chef's story is an example of how quickly the tide can turn in life and how important it is to find support in difficult times.

