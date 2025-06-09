Munich celebrity restaurateur Alfons Schuhbeck has been spared a return to prison for the time being. The Munich I public prosecutor's office has confirmed that Schuhbeck is seriously ill.
This health situation means that Rothenfeld Prison may not be able to provide the necessary medical care.
Health reasons prevent imprisonment
Due to these circumstances, the public prosecutor's office has decided that Schuhbeck will not be imprisoned for the time being. This decision was confirmed by the Munich I public prosecutor's office at the request of "Bild.de".
The exact details of Schuhbeck's state of health have not been made public, but the severity of the illness seems to make imprisonment impossible at present.