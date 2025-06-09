Alfons Schuhbeck is ill and does not have to return to prison (archive photo). Sven Hoppe/dpa

The well-known TV chef Alfons Schuhbeck will not have to return to prison for the time being due to a serious illness, the public prosecutor's office in Munich has confirmed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrity TV chef Alfons Schuhbeck remains at large for the time being: his return to prison has been postponed due to a serious illness. This was announced by the Munich public prosecutor's office.

The Rothenfeld prison is apparently unable to ensure his medical care at present.

The severity of the illness makes imprisonment impossible at the moment. Further details on his state of health have not been released. Show more

Munich celebrity restaurateur Alfons Schuhbeck has been spared a return to prison for the time being. The Munich I public prosecutor's office has confirmed that Schuhbeck is seriously ill.

This health situation means that Rothenfeld Prison may not be able to provide the necessary medical care.

Health reasons prevent imprisonment

Due to these circumstances, the public prosecutor's office has decided that Schuhbeck will not be imprisoned for the time being. This decision was confirmed by the Munich I public prosecutor's office at the request of "Bild.de".

The exact details of Schuhbeck's state of health have not been made public, but the severity of the illness seems to make imprisonment impossible at present.

