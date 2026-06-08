Formula 1 GP in Monaco 2026 Award ceremony: Winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli (center), runner-up Lewis Hamilton (left) and Isack Hadjar (right) celebrate on the podium of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix together with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène of Monaco (back row). Image: IMAGO/Jan Huebner Champagne shower for winner Antonelli. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Numerous celebrities did not miss the Formula 1 spectacle in Monaco. Among them: ski star Marco Odermatt (l.), who was there together with his World Cup colleagues Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (r.) and Lindsey Vonn (next to Odermatt). Image: Instagram Braathen visited the Redbull racing team and immortalized the moment on social media. Image: Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson walk through the Formula 1 paddock on race day at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple is accompanied by the US Secret Service. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Ski queen Lindsey Vonn also makes an appearance at the event in Monaco. Image: IMAGO/Jan Huebner Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (center) and sister Kourtney (right) attend the Monaco GP and show off in the Formula 1 paddock. Image: IMAGO/Photo News Say cheese! Kim K. enjoys the race in the VIP area. Image: IMAGO/Photo News Actor Noah Schnapp ("Stranger Things") is also there. Image: IMAGO/kolbert-press A few days after his wedding, former Formula 1 driver and TV pundit Ralf Schumacher visits the Monaco Grand Prix and watches the race on site. Image: IMAGO/kolbert-press Also a Formula 1 fan: footballer Mats Hummels with girlfriend Nicola Cavanis. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports Not missing out on the spectacle: Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart. Image: IMAGO/AFLOSPORT Formula 1 GP in Monaco 2026 Award ceremony: Winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli (center), runner-up Lewis Hamilton (left) and Isack Hadjar (right) celebrate on the podium of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix together with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène of Monaco (back row). Image: IMAGO/Jan Huebner Champagne shower for winner Antonelli. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Numerous celebrities did not miss the Formula 1 spectacle in Monaco. Among them: ski star Marco Odermatt (l.), who was there together with his World Cup colleagues Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (r.) and Lindsey Vonn (next to Odermatt). Image: Instagram Braathen visited the Redbull racing team and immortalized the moment on social media. Image: Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson walk through the Formula 1 paddock on race day at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple is accompanied by the US Secret Service. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Ski queen Lindsey Vonn also makes an appearance at the event in Monaco. Image: IMAGO/Jan Huebner Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (center) and sister Kourtney (right) attend the Monaco GP and show off in the Formula 1 paddock. Image: IMAGO/Photo News Say cheese! Kim K. enjoys the race in the VIP area. Image: IMAGO/Photo News Actor Noah Schnapp ("Stranger Things") is also there. Image: IMAGO/kolbert-press A few days after his wedding, former Formula 1 driver and TV pundit Ralf Schumacher visits the Monaco Grand Prix and watches the race on site. Image: IMAGO/kolbert-press Also a Formula 1 fan: footballer Mats Hummels with girlfriend Nicola Cavanis. Image: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports Not missing out on the spectacle: Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart. Image: IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Numerous celebrities did not miss the Formula 1 spectacle in Monaco - including a Swiss sports star. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli made headlines on the track: The youngest world championship leader in Formula 1 history also won the Monaco Grand Prix in a Mercedes, continuing his impressive run of success.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kimi Antonelli also won the Monaco Grand Prix in a Mercedes.

With this triumph, Antonelli replaced Lewis Hamilton as the youngest Monaco winner in Formula 1 history.

Numerous celebrities watched the race on site, including Marco Odermatt, Lindsey Vonn and Kim Kardashian. Show more

Kimi Antonelli continues to ride a wave of success in Formula 1. The youngest world championship leader of all time also wins the Monaco Grand Prix in a Mercedes ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari.

Antonelli thus replaced Lewis Hamilton as the youngest Grand Prix winner in Monte Carlo. The record world champion was 23 years, 4 months and 18 days old at the time of his first of three triumphs in 2008, while Antonelli will only turn 20 on August 25.

The last time an Italian had won on the narrow street circuit in the Principality, 22 years ago with Jarno Trulli, Antonelli was not yet born. Now, after Riccardo Patrese (1982) and Trulli, he is the third Italian to achieve this success in Monaco.

"It was an incredible weekend," enthused Antonelli, who extended his lead in the championship standings with his fifth win in the sixth race of the season. Nevertheless, the teenager emphasized: "It's still a long season, nothing is over yet."

Because his team-mate George Russell failed again after his retirement in Canada and missed out on the points for the second time in a row after a late drive-through penalty in 13th place, Hamilton is now Antonelli's closest rival. However, the 41-year-old Englishman is already 66 points behind. With his eighth podium finish in Monaco, Hamilton also drew level with record holder Ayrton Senna.

Many celebrities watched the Formula 1 spectacle in Monaco. These included sports ace Marco Odermatt, who was there with fellow skier Braathen and Vonn. Kim Kardashian also watched the race.

Antonelli clear winner in the generational duel

Even before the start of the weekend, the competition had already given Ferrari the role of favorite. The Scuderia's cars seemed particularly suited to the nature of the track through the urban canyons, where overtaking is practically impossible. However, Antonelli was once again in impressive form and withstood the enormous pressure.

The teenager from Bologna kept his cool at the start; there was no sign of his weaknesses from the beginning of the season. In the meantime, he led the race by over 30 seconds.

As commanding as the start-finish victory achieved from pole position was, the Italian had to be patient on this Sunday afternoon. But even an almost 40-minute interruption, caused by damage to a newly asphalted section, did not throw the current high-flyer off his stride.

At the restart, Antonelli again managed to keep Hamilton, who had started behind him, at bay. The record world champion was no longer a threat to the 21-year-old world championship leader over the remaining eight laps.

*With material from dpa.

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