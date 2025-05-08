An alleged stalker of "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston has been charged. (stock image) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A car rams the driveway gate in front of Jennifer Aniston's property in Bel Air. Security forces hand the driver over to the police. Now he is brought before the magistrate.

A driver from the state of Mississippi has been charged with driving his car into the entrance gate of US actress Jennifer Aniston's (56) villa in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old, who is accused of stalking and malicious damage, must appear before a magistrate on Thursday, according to Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Since March 2023, the man has allegedly been harassing Aniston with emails and phone calls, among other things. He was arrested on Monday after ramming the gate of her villa in the Bel Air district with his car. Security forces detained him until the police arrived. The police confirmed to ABC that the actress from the hit series "Friends" was at home at the time.

If found guilty, the accused faces up to three years in prison.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent acts," said Hochman.