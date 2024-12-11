Looking death in the eye: In his latest work, Pedro Almodóvar tackles the subject of self-determined dying while celebrating the beauty of life and the power of friendship.

Fabienne Berner

With "The Room Next Door" , Spanish cult director Pedro Almodóvar has made his first film in English.

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton play old friends who unexpectedly have to come to terms with death.

The melodrama about self-determined dying was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Show more

"Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" (1988), "All About My Mother" (1999) and "Volver" (2006): Time and again, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has enjoyed international success with his tragicomedies and melodramas.

With "The Room Next Door", he is now breaking new ground: this is the first time the Spaniard has made a feature-length film in English. His favorite actresses Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Rossy de Palma are therefore nowhere to be found in "The Room Next Door".

In the drama, bestselling author Ingrid(Julianne Moore) finds out about her former best friend Martha's(Tilda Swinton) cancer by chance. After a visit to the hospital, the friendship between the two women is rekindled. When Martha asks Ingrid for an unusual favor, their relationship is put to the test.

The film about self-determined dying does not come close to earlier masterpieces such as "All About My Mother" (1999). At times, the English dialog is a little rough and the plot lacks tension. The flashbacks from Martha's past also seem a little flat and contrived.

However, the two Oscar winners Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore shine as the terminally ill Martha and the supportive and mediating Ingrid respectively. Fans of Almodóvar can also look forward to the Spaniard's typical trademarks such as strong female characters, a colorful look and melodramatic music.

"The Room Next Door" opens in cinemas on December 12.

