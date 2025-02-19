Are models of the Switch 2 actually already in circulation? Nintendo

Months before the official market launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the first copies of the new console are reportedly already circulating on the black market. The price is at a dizzying level.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Months before the official release, the Nintendo Switch 2 is being offered in China for around 37,000 francs.

Discussions on Reddit suggest that these could be stolen developer kits or prototypes.

Back in January, the CEO of Genki claimed to have an unofficial version of the console. Show more

Nintendo only recently officially announced the Switch 2, but without giving an exact release date. According to speculation, it could go on sale in April. However, reports have now emerged of fully functional devices circulating outside of the official supply chain.

According to a screenshot shared on Xiahongshu, the offer comes from a black market dealer who is said to have previously leaked CAD renderings of the Switch 2. In addition to the console, the package also includes the corresponding docking station and the new Joy-Con controllers.

Not the first rumors of this kind

The alleged offer is causing heated discussions on Reddit. Many users doubt that it is a real device. Others speculate that the first developer kits or prototypes have been stolen from factories in China and are now being sold on illegally.

These are not the first rumors that the Switch 2 has gone into circulation prematurely. Back in January, the CEO of accessory manufacturer Genki claimed at CES 2025 that he had acquired an unofficial version of the console. However, this statement was retracted shortly afterwards - whether due to pressure from Nintendo remains unclear.

If the offer turns out to be genuine, more information about the device will probably follow soon. After all, the original leaker would certainly be able to share further details or even the first benchmark results of the Switch 2 in the coming weeks.

Nintendo itself has not yet commented on the incidents. However, if the console is indeed already circulating on the black market, measures are likely to follow quickly.