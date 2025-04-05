Leaving SRF is not a retreat, but a departure: SRF presenter Eva Wannenmacher has found her passion in coaching - and she gives tips on what to look out for.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 30 years in the media, Eva Wannenmacher is saying goodbye to the TV screen.

The "Kulturplatz" presenter is starting out as a young entrepreneur at the age of 54 and will focus entirely on business coaching in future.

"I want to put all my eggs in one basket again," says Wannenmacher on the talk show "Lässer". Show more

"I'm looking forward to the new era as an entrepreneur," says Eva Wannenmacher in the talk show "Lässer".

After 24 years at SRF, the presenter of the "Kulturplatz" program is leaving the screen in the summer to devote herself entirely to her projects as a leadership coach.

However, Wannenmacher can still be seen on the "Kulturplatz" program on SRF1 until mid-June.

Eva Wannenmacher on her farewell to TV

She talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about her quarter of a century as a TV figurehead - and the new start she is now launching. "I've built up a high level of credibility over the years, and I can now benefit from that," says the 54-year-old.

She has hosted the program "Kulturplatz" from day one, and before that Wannenmacher was a presenter on "10vor10" as well as TV3 and 3sat for three years.

Commenting on her departure after so many years, she says: "It was a wonderful era, many exciting years. Now I want to focus entirely on my coaching work and launch some new projects."

In the "Lässer" program, the Zurich native gives some insights into her work as a leadership coach: "The inner team" according to Friedemann Schulz von Thun, for example, is something she often uses in her workshops on performance skills and communication.

"Almost everyone has a perfectionist inside them," explains Wannenmacher.

"The first thing to do is to reflect on your own resources, and only then do you look at tools such as rhetoric or storytelling."

In the talk, Wannenmacher explains why emotionalization is so crucial to successful communication and how it works.

You can watch the whole show with Eva Wannenmacher in the video or on blue Zoom:

... and here as a podcast: