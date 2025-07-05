Amal and George Clooney have been married for over 10 years. It is important to the couple to protect their family's privacy. (archive picture) dpa

Amal Clooney talks about the increasing challenge of protecting her family's privacy. Now she reveals a trick for their celebrations.

The couple deliberately protect their privacy and therefore usually celebrate at home to enjoy undisturbed moments with family and friends.

They also keep their twins completely out of the public eye - there are still no published photos of the children. Show more

Oscar winner George Clooney (64) and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (47) collect their guests' cell phones at parties. "I now have a phone basket where I put everyone's cell phones," Amal Clooney told the magazine "Glamour".

It is becoming increasingly difficult to "create private moments and spaces. That's also the reason why we celebrate at home a lot," explained Amal Clooney, who has twins with the Hollywood star. By banning cell phones at parties, the couple are trying to create a feeling "that it's safe and open to share".

No published photo of their children

The couple also try to protect their own children in the media. "When you become parents, you have more problems with some of the invasions of privacy. So we do our best to minimize the impact on our children. We don't publish our children, we've never published a photo of them."

The British-Lebanese lawyer and the actor have been married since 2014 and became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, in 2017.

