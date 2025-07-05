Oscar winner George Clooney (64) and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (47) collect their guests' cell phones at parties. "I now have a phone basket where I put everyone's cell phones," Amal Clooney told the magazine "Glamour".
It is becoming increasingly difficult to "create private moments and spaces. That's also the reason why we celebrate at home a lot," explained Amal Clooney, who has twins with the Hollywood star. By banning cell phones at parties, the couple are trying to create a feeling "that it's safe and open to share".
No published photo of their children
The couple also try to protect their own children in the media. "When you become parents, you have more problems with some of the invasions of privacy. So we do our best to minimize the impact on our children. We don't publish our children, we've never published a photo of them."