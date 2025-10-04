Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried presented the historical musical drama "The Testament of Ann Lee" at the Zurich Film Festival. In the video, she reveals why she found the role of the religious leader so exciting - and why she's a real fan of the Swiss accent.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amanda Seyfried presented the historical drama "The Testament of Ann Lee" at the Zurich Film Festival.

The film about the Shaker founder combines religious ecstasy with intense song and dance scenes.

Seyfried is celebrated for her impressive acting performance and is considered a possible Oscar candidate. Show more

On Friday, Amanda Seyfried provided a highlight at the 21st Zurich Film Festival. The actress gave a masterclass and presented her new project "The Testament of Ann Lee", a historical drama in musical form, together with director Mona Fastvold.

The film tells the story of the charismatic Shaker founder Ann Lee and combines religious ecstasy with impressive song and dance sequences. At the Venice Film Festival, "The Testament of Ann Lee" divided the critics - but the visual intensity and haunting musical design were praised. Amanda Seyfried in particular was celebrated: She is already being talked about as a possible Oscar candidate for her multi-faceted, powerful yet vulnerable performance.

Seyfried has been one of Hollywood's defining faces for many years. She first came to attention as a teenager in soap operas. She celebrated her international breakthrough in 2004 with the comedy "Mean Girls". Since then, she has appeared in numerous successful productions, including "Les Misérables" and "Mank", for which she received an Oscar nomination in 2021. She has already proven her singing talent in the "Mamma Mia!" films.

