The Amazon is drying out and burning - the green lung of the earth is in shock. Record droughts and deforestation are threatening the ecosystem like never before. How close is the rainforest really to toppling?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Amazon, rivers and forests are dwindling, threatened by fire, heat and deforestation.

Long-term records show that dry seasons are becoming more intense and endangering entire ecosystems.

A collapse of the rainforest would severely affect the lives of the local population and have global climate consequences. Show more

The Amazon is dying - right before our eyes. Droughts, fires, deforestation: the green lung of the earth is in shock. How close is the rainforest really to collapsing - and what does this mean for the local people?

Our video explainer reveals just how dramatic the situation really is.

The tipping point is approaching

From historic explorers to record drought in 2024: the video shows how the Amazon is beginning to falter, why researchers are sounding the alarm and what the consequences could be for us all. Insights, facts and figures that are frightening - and don't completely take away the hope of salvation.

