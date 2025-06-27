The US billionaire and ex-journalist Lauren Sánchez want to say "I do" on an island. In the face of the protests, both are decidedly friendly. Other guests are not.

This Friday, US billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez will tie the knot.

The celebrations with around 200 guests - mainly from show business and the business world - are already underway.

Everything is taking place under strict security precautions for fear of protests or an attack.

Most of the venues in the Italian lagoon city have already been declared a restricted area. Show more

The celebrity wedding of the year is due to take place in Venice this Friday: US billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of online retail giant Amazon, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez plan to say "I do" on an island in the lagoon. There will be around 200 guests, including many celebrities from show business and the business world such as Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.

It is the second wedding for both 61-year-old Bezos - one of the richest men in the world with an estimated fortune of 220 billion US dollars - and Sánchez (55). The two have seven children from previous relationships. The celebrations last for three days. On Thursday evening, the party was held in an old monastery church. The party ends on Saturday evening at a former shipyard.

Strict security precautions

Everything is taking place under strict security precautions for fear of protests or an attack. The couple are staying in a luxury hotel on the Grand Canal. For some, a wedding in Venice is the epitome of romance - but this is by no means guaranteed, especially in summer. With temperatures of more than 30 degrees, tens of thousands of visitors flock to the city every day. Tourist boats pass by every minute.

The guests of the wedding party are also staying in luxury hotels, including the US President's daughter Ivanka Trump, TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. According to media reports, Barbra Streisand, Mick Jagger and Elton John are also on the invitation list. The son of Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, is to sing at the wedding ceremony.

Cost of at least ten million US dollars

The ceremony is to take place on Friday on San Giorgio, an island directly opposite St. Mark's Square. The garden of a former Benedictine monastery there has already been hermetically sealed off for days. The wedding couple and guests can be taken there by water cab. The couple have reportedly reserved more than 30 boats. Bezos has not officially confirmed the date. Much else is also being kept secret.

The cost of the wedding is estimated to be at least ten million US dollars. The President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, even put it at between 40 and 48 million euros. He also spoke of an image gain worth billions. Various groups have been protesting against the celebrations for days. Critics accuse Bezos of flaunting his wealth and wanting to buy the city with all his money.

DiCaprio runs to church for the party

The Amazon founder and his future wife were taken by water cab to the Madonna dell'Orto convent church in the Cannaregio district for the party on Thursday evening. They kissed on the boat for the many paparazzi. The canals and roads around the church were closed. Only the wedding party - and hundreds of security guards and other personnel - were allowed through.

Security personnel also tried to prevent the paparazzi from taking photos in front of the church. According to a report by the Italian news agency Adnkronos, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio even ran into the church to avoid being photographed. Bezos and Sánchez, on the other hand, waved to the onlookers. The couple asked their guests to refrain from giving gifts and instead give money for the renovation of Venice.

Wedding guests do not have to pay admission

The city, which has fewer than 50,000 inhabitants, earns a lot from mass tourism, but also suffers greatly as a result. Day visitors therefore have to pay an entrance fee of ten euros on certain dates, including this weekend. Hotel guests - such as the wedding party - are exempt. However, they do have to pay an accommodation tax.