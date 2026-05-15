The Hollywood couple have separated after 18 years of marriage. (archive picture) dpa

The Hollywood couple were married for 18 years. They met on a film set, married just a few months later and were long considered a well-rehearsed team.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have split up.

They met on a movie set and married just a few months later.

Biggs and Mollen have two sons, aged twelve and eight.

The two are said to still get on "great" and continue to raise their children together. Show more

Actor Jason Biggs, known from the "American Pie" films, and his wife Jenny Mollen have separated after 18 years of marriage. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the longtime Hollywood couple according to several US media outlets. No reasons for the separation were given.

"They get along great and continue to focus on raising their two boys together," the US magazine "People", among others, quoted from the statement. The couple have two sons aged twelve and eight.

Secret marriage

Biggs and Mollen met in 2007 while filming the comedy "My Best Friend's Girl" (Men are Pigs). The two married in 2008, first secretly in Los Angeles and later again at a ceremony in Napa Valley, California.

Biggs, now 48, became famous through the film series "American Pie". Mollen works as an actress and author and was in front of the camera for the film "Crazy, Stupid, Love", among others. They were last seen together in the comedy "Influenced".

The two were publicly affectionate as recently as last year. On their 17th wedding anniversary in April 2025, Mollen published a video montage of their life together on Instagram and wrote: "17 years of this".