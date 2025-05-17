The TikToker finds the British habit cute and funny. Screenshot TikTok

A 29-year-old American woman moves to London and is amazed by unusual British habits - especially the fact that many Brits put their pyjamas behind their pillow.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American woman moves to London and discovers that Brits put their pyjamas behind their pillow to wear them again.

She finds this habit cute and learns about other British idiosyncrasies.

Many also confirm this practice in other European countries. Show more

A 29-year-old American woman is currently going viral on TikTok. The reason: she wonders about British habits in a video. For example, the fact that many Brits put their pyjamas behind their pillow.

The American is called Cameron. She moved from New York to London in April 2024 and met her boyfriend Laurence there. When they moved in together, she noticed that Laurence always put his pyjamas behind his pillow.

The first time she saw it, she put his pants on the bed. "I thought they had accidentally got caught in the pillowcase when I washed them. I put them on the bed because I thought he was looking for the pants," she tellsNewsweek.

@camabroad British people: please confirm Y/N if I need to send for help. Why does he do this?? ♬ original sound - Cam

"Cute and funny habit"

But the next day, the pants were back behind the pillow. Laurence explained to her that this was common practice in the UK and that he had been doing it since he was a child.

Cameron initially thought it was just a personal quirk, but after talking to other Brits, she learned that it was a widespread practice. She tells her American friends who either leave their pyjamas at the foot of the bed or put on fresh ones every night. "We agreed it was a cute and funny habit, I'll probably do it soon too," Cameron told Newsweek.

On TikTok, many users confirm that they also put their pyjamas behind their pillow - not only in the UK, but also in other European countries. They explained that the pyjamas were too clean for the laundry but not clean enough for the wardrobe, so they put them under the pillow to wear them again. Cameron herself washes her pyjamas after every wear.

Practical rule

Besides the pyjamas, Cameron noticed something else: she puts her pillow upright, her boyfriend flat. At first, she misunderstood the British greeting "You alright?" and thought she would have to explain in detail how she was feeling.

She also found the rule of standing on the right on escalators practical, as this allows others to pass on the left. The British humor and colloquial language were a challenge at first, as was the spelling of the date. In America, the month is written before the day.

In pubs, on the other hand, there were a few misunderstandings, especially when ordering a "Baby Guinness". This is not a beer, but a schnapps. "I can safely say that I've learned a lot about pub etiquette since then," says the American.