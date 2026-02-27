Tyra Banks is the brains behind "America's Next Top Model". IMAGO/AAP

In the new Netflix documentary, it becomes clear that a lot went wrong on "America's Next Top Model": Former contestants tell of body shaming, racism and public humiliation. But neither the judges nor Tyra Banks are taking responsibility.

Thinner, prettier, more famous - the eternal mantra of the modeling world. Tyra Banks actually wanted to prove with "America's Next Top Model" (ANTM) that beauty has many faces. But this claim was lost along the way.

In the Netflix documentary "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model", former contestants talk about body shaming, racism and humiliation. What happened?

The beginning

When "America's Next Top Model" first aired in 2003, a very narrow ideal of beauty prevailed: white, thin, blonde - the look of so-called heroine chic. In this world, there was hardly any room for women like Tyra Banks, whose skin color did not fit into this scheme. With her show, she wanted to challenge the industry and redefine what it means to be beautiful - and how to become a real top model.

Since its premiere in 2003, the show has run for 24 seasons, in which up-and-coming models compete for the coveted title, substantial prize money and a contract with a renowned modeling agency.

From the very beginning, catwalk coach J. Alexander, make-up artist Jay Manuel and fashion photographer Nigel Barker stood by Banks' side and were part of the judging panel. Together they shaped the face of the show for years. After just a few seasons, the show was so famous that it was run twice a year - with highs and many lows.

Body shaming and racism

As is almost a matter of course in the modeling business, body shaming was also part of everyday life. The women were weighed and measured in front of the camera and their bodies were repeatedly commented on. Former participants repeatedly reported malnutrition, emaciation and chronic lack of sleep. The models' health often only played a minor role. The main thing was to look perfect.

Because candidate Keenyah had put on weight, she had to portray gluttony in a shoot on the seven deadly sins. In another shoot, she was styled as an elephant. Nobody said anything or intervened. Not even when Keenyah was repeatedly groped in a shoot by a male model who was brought in as an extra. She was told by Banks that she should "fight back in a funny way without creating tension."

Contestant Giselle was in the first season and was 18 at the time. Her body was repeatedly commented on in the show. She was too big and therefore not a supermodel. In the documentary, she says that she still struggles with her body to this day because of this.

Although Banks said she left no room for racism on her show, it was still clearly noticeable on America's Next Top Model. Black contestants repeatedly reported that inappropriate hair products and appliances were used for their styling, completely destroying their hair.

Former contestant Ebony was increasingly portrayed as aggressive on the show after production apparently decided they no longer wanted her on. "After the show, a lot of young girls came up to me and said they couldn't be models now because they had skin color like me," she told Netflix. "That broke my heart."

The shoots

As the season progressed, the shoots became increasingly provocative from episode to episode. For example, the models had to wear underwear made from animal carcasses. On another day, they had to dress up as homeless people, with real people without homes standing in the background as extras.

In the eighth season, the show took the "worse is always possible" principle to the extreme: the models had to recreate scenes in which they played murder victims. It became particularly macabre when one candidate had to pretend to be shot in the head during the shoot, even though it was known that her mother had died from a gunshot wound. Coincidence? In the documentary, the contestant hardly thinks so. "They did photo shoots out of the girls' deepest fears," a journalist told Netflix about the shootings.

One shoot in 2009, in which the candidates had to change their skin color and slip into the role of a different ethnicity, caused a particularly big stir. Also known as the "race swap" shoot. But that's not all: for the photo, they also had to carry a child from the country they were portraying in their arms and pose with it. And although the shoot was heavily criticized, they repeated it in a later season.

The dental practice

There is also a so-called "makeover" every season. The models often have their hair dyed and cut. But in season 6, this was suddenly no longer enough and two girls were sent to the dentist.

In the end, four of Joanie's teeth were extracted and the others were ground down to make her smile appear "prettier". The entire procedure was filmed and later broadcast. She spent hours at the dentist for it. In the Netflix documentary, she says that she couldn't even talk to her mother about whether she should have this procedure at all.

Contestant and later winner Danielle also had to go to the dentist because of her gap in her teeth. On the show, the then 21-year-old put up a fierce fight and was eventually allowed to leave the surgery. But when it came to progressing, Banks gave her an ultimatum: she could only stay if she had her gap in her teeth closed. Danielle agreed - and reached the next round. Ironically, in a later season, another contestant's tooth gap was even enlarged.

The Shandi Sullivan case

The documentary examines the case of the then 22-year-old Shandi Sullivan, who took part in the second season of America's Next Top Model in 2004. Dissatisfied with her job at Walmart, she was looking for a new perspective - and was actually selected for the show.

Shandi impressed at every shoot and was considered the favorite until the models traveled to Milan. One evening, they invited male models to their villa. They partied and drank lots of wine.

Shandi tells Netflix that she drank two bottles of wine on her own and was drunk out of her mind. Eventually she ends up in the hot tub with a few other models and starts making out with one of the male models.

The two are filmed having sex in the shower and then going to bed together. Shandi looks clearly drunk in the footage. She is swaying and can barely stand on her feet. Neither the camera crew nor anyone from the production team intervenes. "I just remember him lying on top of me," Shandi told Netflix.

The footage from the next day is heartbreaking. You can see how Shandi can barely sit upright and cries relentlessly. "I want to die," she says, completely crushed. Another contestant holds her in her arms. "It's over now. It's over," she says to Shandi.

At this point, Shandi had a boyfriend back home. She had to call him on camera and tell him about the incident. He then called her a "stupid bitch". Shandi breaks down and lies on the floor crying. She tells Netflix that the sound man and the cameraman only said to her: "We're sorry we had to film that".

Even today, she still finds it visibly difficult to talk about the subject. In the Netflix documentary, she cries when she talks about the incident. "When I got out of the whirlpool, they should have pulled the ripcord," she tells Netflix.

The end

In the Netflix documentary, the jurors are self-critical, but they hardly take any real responsibility. Tyra Banks says she "went too far" with some of the staging and that the show was "extremely intense", but then points out that the industry is tough and the audience has always demanded more drama.

Looking back on the infamous "race swap" shoot, she explains that she wanted to show how beautiful dark skin is instead of clearly admitting that the concept was racist and humiliating. In general, Banks has decided not to really say much. She denies a lot of things, the fault never lies with her. She also remains silent about the incident with Shandi Sullivan.

Juror Nigel Barker generally speaks of "inappropriate" moments. But he does not take responsibility either. Jay Manuel admits that contestants were kept for ratings reasons and that scenes were manipulatively cut. However, he portrays himself more as a part of the system.

A narrative of exoneration hovers over everything: the mistakes are blamed on the zeitgeist, industry logic and audience preferences, so that guilt and responsibility dissolve in the collective.

In 2012, J. Alexander, Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker were dismissed due to low ratings. The friendship with Banks broke up as a result. To this day, Jay Manuel, for example, has never spoken to her again. Banks continued with the show until 2018, when it was finally discontinued.

Incidentally, none of the contestants from back then became models. Those who tried had to contend with the reality TV stamp. "When the cameras were off, they threw me to the wolves," says winner Danielle. "Maybe we could have done a better job of making them realize that not everyone becomes a star," Banks says succinctly - and promptly announces at the end that her work is not done yet: "You have no idea what we're planning for season 25!"