Whether it's a dog, cat or hamster: animals are at the top of many Christmas wish lists. This is not a good idea. Because: "Animals are not presents", warns the Swiss Animal Welfare Association.

Animal rights activists are very clear: dogs, cats and rodents are not Christmas presents. "Swiss Animal Protection strongly advises against using animals as Christmas presents. Animals are not gifts, as the recipient is not in a position to analyze their own life situation beforehand and check whether a pet is suitable", says Simon Hubacher from Swiss Animal Protection STS to blue News.

Hubacher also emphasizes that "pets are living beings with their own needs and not toys that you can simply put aside when you no longer feel like it".

Lisa Schmälzle from the Strubeli animal shelter in Volketswil ZH also clearly advises against putting animals under the Christmas tree for Christmas. "An absolute no-go. An animal should never be a present," says Schmälzle. This is only okay if all family members agree, so that the animal can stay forever.

With an animal gift, the recipient is presented with a "fait accompli" and suddenly has "a great responsibility for another living being".

The initial enthusiasm then quickly fades and the animals often end up in the already chronically overcrowded animal shelters - due to vacation plans, waning interest or unexpected costs and demands.

Swiss Animal Protection confirms that it has been informed by animal shelters that animals are often returned.

What advice do animal welfare activists give?

Owners often don't get enough information before buying or are given the wrong advice. According to Hubacher, it is therefore important to clarify the following questions before making a purchase: "What will I do with the animal if I have to work or go on vacation? Do I have the money for a pet? Am I allergic?" The STS has compiled the most important points about keeping dogs, cats and small animals.

According to Schmälzle, an animal is "a decision for many years". The animal shelter Strubeli employee warns: "It needs to be carefully considered!"

An animal should not be acquired spontaneously, but only once all questions have been clarified and each family member is sufficiently informed and ready to take on responsibility. Above all, it should be decided in advance who will look after the animal. Parents, for example, often only realize too late that a large part of the care - feeding, cleaning the enclosure or walking - is down to them.

What else should be considered?

In addition to food, visits to the vet for vaccinations and in the event of illness also incur costs. Care during the vacation period must also be arranged in advance. What's more, the cute kitten can later turn into a scratching cat that damages furniture - or the rabbit just smells bad.

Hubacher also emphasizes: "Christmas time is not a good time to get to know each other - there's too much hustle and bustle. In the end, the animals given as gifts end up in an animal shelter or, in the worst case, are abandoned." Animal sponsorships, for example, would be a better alternative gift.

Is it advisable to get an animal from a shelter?

It is always worth going to an animal shelter first - especially when many shelters are full. However, you should take plenty of time to choose a suitable companion.

As Schmälzle explains, it is hardly possible to simply pick up an animal at Strubeli and other animal shelters. "Interested parties first have to fill out a three-page questionnaire before we even make an initial appointment to get to know them." There have already been people who have commented that the process is even more difficult than when a child wants to be adopted.

For Schmälzle, one thing is clear: "Our protégés are simply very close to our hearts and we know them well. That's why we only give them to good homes."

Peta and the Zentralverband Zoologischer Fachbetriebe ZZF also promote the "adoption" of an animal shelter resident. But here, too, it's best not to adopt an animal during the Christmas period, as the hustle and bustle will make it difficult for the new arrival to settle into their new home.

What should I think of online purchases?

Hands off, say animal rights activists. With the pet trend, the online puppy trade is also booming, which criminals are exploiting. The small dogs come from illegal breedings, usually abroad, are often sick and were separated from their mothers far too early.

