"Ballerina" presents a fiery Ana de Armas as a hitwoman on a quest for revenge. blue News spoke to actors Norman Reedus and Ian McShane about the spin-off of the popular John Wick film series.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the John Wick spin-off "Ballerina", Ana de Armas plays a professional hitwoman who wants revenge for the murder of her father.

The neo-noir thriller beautifully links its story to the world of John Wick and offers an action-packed spectacle with rough fight scenes and stylish images.

In an interview with blue News, actors Norman Reedus and Ian McShane praise Ana de Armas' courageous performance and reflect on their own roles. Show more

With the hot-blooded Ana de Armas as the leading actress, the John Wick saga is ushering in a new era. "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" presents the female counterpart to Keanu Reeves' unstoppable killing machine, who seeks revenge for her tragic losses.

De Armas plays Eve Macarro, who as a child witnesses her father being brutally murdered. She manages to escape and is placed in the ballet school run by the "Ruska Roma" organization. Dancing is not the only training offered there, however, and serves more as a façade.

The students are bred to become professional contract killers. They are taught hand-to-hand combat and how to use weapons. Eve develops into one of the best students, partly because she has a clear goal: She wants revenge for the murder of her father.

Commanding performance from leading actress Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas impresses with a courageous, dedicated performance in the physically demanding lead role. She masters the varied and physically demanding fight scenes with aplomb.

Her two colleagues Norman Reedus, known from "The Walking Dead", and Ian McShane are also enthusiastic about the Cuban's performance in an interview with blue News.

Visually, "Ballerina" impresses with a dark, mysterious atmosphere, stylish neon-colored images in a nightclub and impressive fight scenes such as the spectacular flamethrower duel.

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" is now showing at blue Cinema.

