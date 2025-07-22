Ana Ivanović confirms separation from Schweinsteiger - Gallery After around eleven years together, the two sports stars announce their separation. Image: dpa Ana Ivanović celebrated one of her greatest successes at the French Open - here she is sitting in the audience with her husband in 2022. Image: dpa The couple rarely appeared on the red carpet - but when they did, the two sports stars were often the center of attention. Image: dpa Ivanović and Schweinsteiger give rare private insights in a dpa interview in 2022. Image: dpa Well-known guests such as Lukas Podolski and Angelique Kerber attended the dream wedding in Venice in 2016. Image: dpa Ana Ivanović confirms separation from Schweinsteiger - Gallery After around eleven years together, the two sports stars announce their separation. Image: dpa Ana Ivanović celebrated one of her greatest successes at the French Open - here she is sitting in the audience with her husband in 2022. Image: dpa The couple rarely appeared on the red carpet - but when they did, the two sports stars were often the center of attention. Image: dpa Ivanović and Schweinsteiger give rare private insights in a dpa interview in 2022. Image: dpa Well-known guests such as Lukas Podolski and Angelique Kerber attended the dream wedding in Venice in 2016. Image: dpa

"No thanks, I'm happily in love": that was the first German sentence Ana Ivanović learned from Bastian Schweinsteiger. A dream wedding and three children followed - and now the end of love.

The separation of football star Bastian Schweinsteiger and ex-tennis player Ana Ivanović is now official.

The reason for the separation was "irreconcilable differences".

Until recently, the two held back with personal information and joint appearances.

After months of speculation, the separation of football star Bastian Schweinsteiger and ex-tennis player Ana Ivanović is now official. The reason for the separation was "irreconcilable differences", Ivanović's lawyer Christian Schertz told the German Press Agency when asked. No further statements would be made in this regard.

The lawyer also asked that his client's privacy be respected - especially with regard to her three children.

It is the end of a relationship that captivated fans from the very beginning. In 2014, the two sports stars were unintentionally revealed as a couple when they were photographed walking in New York during the US Open.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanović Bild: Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Until recently, the pair kept a low profile with personal information and joint appearances. Their three children are also a private matter.

However, the couple did reveal a few details in recent years - such as the first sentence Ivanović (37) learned from her future husband: "No thanks, I'm happily in love."

Some stages of love:

The proposal

Of course, the proposal to his wife could not be a run-of-the-mill affair: Schweinsteiger, now 40, rented a park in London for his partner's yes at the time. As he told the Bild newspaper's football podcast "Phrasenmäher" at the end of 2023, he rented a small park, which is actually always closed, for an hour and lured her inside. And it wasn't just any park, but the one from the cult romance "Notting Hill".

The wedding

With their dream wedding in Venice in the summer of 2016, the 2014 football world champion and the former world number one delivered perfect pictures: A happy bride and groom waving on a boat, plus a rather illustrious crowd of guests.

Schweinsteiger's friend Felix Neureuther was best man at the time, while footballer Lukas Podolski, tennis player Angelique Kerber and Bayern Munich team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt were among the guests. They were accommodated in the luxury hotel where Hollywood star George Clooney had previously celebrated his wedding to lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

The children

The couple have three sons together - Luka was born in 2018, Leon in 2019 and a third son in 2023. Little else is known about the children, who have always been kept out of the public eye.

In a dpa interview in spring 2022, Ivanović said: "We don't want to drag them into our world and give them labels like 'tennis player' or 'footballer'. We want them to be able to express who they are and we support them 100 percent."

The careers

When the two came together, they were among the best in their respective sports. The Serbian celebrated her greatest success in 2008 when she won the French Open and reached the final of the Australian Open. She ended her career at the end of 2016 after several injuries.

Football world champion Schweinsteiger ended his sporting career in 2019 and went on to work as a TV pundit. In addition to his job for Brax, he published a book together with Martin Suter ("Einer von Euch") and Til Schweiger produced the documentary "Schweinsteiger Memories: Von Anfang bis Legende" about him (spelling also: "Schw31ns7eiger Memories...").

After the careers

Since both ended their sporting careers, they have worked on various projects - sometimes together, such as as the faces of the Brax fashion brand. Schweinsteiger once said in an interview that working together was not at all difficult for them.

Bastian Schweinsteiger analyzes the German national team's performances as a TV pundit. Bild: Imago

And Ivanović added: "We don't have day jobs either and our normal day consists 100 percent of our children. Working as parents can sometimes be very stressful - especially for the mother. That's why the times when Bastian and I work and travel together are actually a bit like time out." In the joint book with Suter, Schweinsteiger once said of his wife: "She taught me what love actually is and how to live in a family."

The separation

The first speculation that the dream couple of the sporting world might have split up emerged months ago. But both remained silent - until now. No details or plans for the future have been revealed - the lawyer did not give any more reasons than "irreconcilable differences".

