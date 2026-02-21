  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nature in war without a chance Ancient acacia forest cut down in Sudan - with bitter consequences

Christian Thumshirn

21.2.2026

Where once there was a dense acacia forest, only stumps remain: in Sudan, a centuries-old natural area is being turned into a source of fuel during the war. This has consequences for animals, people - and protection from the Nile floods.

21.02.2026, 16:52

21.02.2026, 16:58

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war for almost three years. Fighting between the army and militias has destroyed cities, driven millions of people to flee their homes - and caused supplies to collapse in many places.

But it is not only people who are paying the price. Nature is also suffering. The video shows how an ancient acacia forest south of Khartoum disappeared - and what the consequences are.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Politics. Hunger in two more places in Sudan

PoliticsHunger in two more places in Sudan

100,000 artifacts simply gone. Militias loot museum - Sudan faces cultural ruin

100,000 artifacts simply goneMilitias loot museum - Sudan faces cultural ruin

A kingdom for fantasists. Bir Tawil - how the

A kingdom for fantasistsBir Tawil - how the "Kingdom of Kush" is to be created from a stateless patch of desert