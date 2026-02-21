Where once there was a dense acacia forest, only stumps remain: in Sudan, a centuries-old natural area is being turned into a source of fuel during the war. This has consequences for animals, people - and protection from the Nile floods.

Christian Thumshirn

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war for almost three years. Fighting between the army and militias has destroyed cities, driven millions of people to flee their homes - and caused supplies to collapse in many places.

But it is not only people who are paying the price. Nature is also suffering. The video shows how an ancient acacia forest south of Khartoum disappeared - and what the consequences are.

