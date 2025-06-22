Lives in Tel Aviv: presenter Andrea Kiewel, often called "Kiwi". (archive picture) Gerald Matzka/dpa

After a brief absence, Andrea Kiewel is back on "Fernsehgarten" and surprises viewers with a special announcement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last week Andrea Kiewel was unable to host the ZDF "Fernsehgarten".

The reason: she lives in Tel Aviv. The tense security situation in the Middle East prevented her from traveling to Germany.

Andrea Kiewel, the presenter of "Fernsehgarten", was not on the show last Sunday. The reason for her absence was the tense security situation in the Middle East, which prevented her from traveling to Germany. This coincided with her 25th anniversary as a presenter.

Due to her relationship, the 60-year-old lives in Tel Aviv. In the meantime, she was represented by Joachim Llambi and Lutz van der Horst, who briefly explained the situation.

But on Sunday she will be back on the Lerchenberg. "Welcome to the big summer party on 'ZDF Fernsehgarten'. I'm very happy, I've missed you all. How nice that we are together again," she greets her fans.

"Hello Chéri, I love you".

And she has some good news: "Just for you: she said yes" - the presenter holds a bling up to the camera. She calls out to her sweetheart: "Hello Chéri, I love you".

Is she engaged or already married? Andrea Kiewel has been in a relationship with a former Israeli elite soldier for some time. She commutes from there to Mainz for "Fernsehgarten", but it is not known what her Chéri's real name is. In her book "Mostly Sunny" (2020), she raves about the man at her side.

Fans of "Fernsehgarten" were annoyed by Kiewel's absence last week and her flights to Israel, prompting ZDF to speak out.

The broadcaster explained before the "Fernsehgarten": "ZDF presenter Andrea Kiewel lives in Tel Aviv. As the airspace in Israel is closed due to the current situation, she cannot travel to Israel for the planned show."