Michelin-starred chef Andreas Caminada's Igniv restaurant in Bad Ragaz is closing early. IMAGO/Future Image

Michelin-starred chef Andreas Caminada's Igniv restaurant in Bad Ragaz SG is closing early. The Grisons restaurateur cannot understand the decision.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz SG is ending its collaboration with star chef Andreas Caminada prematurely and closing the "Igniv" restaurant despite the contract running until 2027.

The reason for the closure is the extensive renovation of the Grand Hotel Hof Ragaz from 2026 and the strategic realignment of the resort.

Andreas Caminada is disappointed by the decision, as he says in a new interview. Show more

What a bang in the catering industry: the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz SG has decided to close the "Igniv" restaurant, even though the contract with renowned chef Andreas Caminada still runs until 2027.

The reason? The closure is part of a comprehensive renovation of the Grand Hotel Hof Ragaz, which will begin on February 1, 2026, as blue News reported.

Top chef Andrea Caminada has now spoken out and told "20min.ch":"From a business point of view, I can't understand the decision."

The decision has caught the Grisons restaurateur on the wrong foot, the closure during the 2026 renovation was planned, but "I was surprised that the collaboration will not continue beyond that."

Caminada carries on

Despite the bitter disappointment, Andreas Caminada and his team will continue in Bad Ragaz until the end of January 2026. The guests will be cooked to a high standard as usual. Caminada on the decision: "I regret the decision, especially as the Igniv has received international recognition from guests and critics over the past ten years and has also become a figurehead for the region."

In place of the Igniv, the resort plans to open two new restaurants with a focus on Thai and Italian cuisine. This decision was made to appeal to a younger clientele and to expand the casual dining offering.

